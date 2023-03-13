Leadership Skills Learned through the FFA Nurtured the Success of Kyle Anderson, Financial Advisor at Edward Jones and Codie Hedge President of Graham Savings and Loan -Mission Matters Podcast Agency

Kyle Anderson And Codie Hedge Interviewed by Host Aaron Alejandro on Growing Our Future Podcast

Graham, TX , March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codie Hedge is the President and Senior Lending Officer at Graham Savings and Loan. “I am glad and honored to join in and discuss financial topics today for our young adults who are trying to grow into leaders,” Hedge said excitedly. Kyle Anderson is a financial advisor with Edward Jones. He quickly expressed what the Future Farmers of America (FFA) has done for him personally and professionally. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without the FFA and what it taught me:The leadership skills; the owning your brand; building your brand. I owe all of that to the FFA and also my parents and the way that they raised me. There are a lot of things that we can relate to the business world back to the leadership skills that we learned in the FFA. I’m excited to take those leadership skills and implement them into my business and bring them back to the youth of Texas and America,” Anderson said with conviction.



Anderson and Hedge offer their financial expertise not only to adults but especially to young people. “As a 16- or 17-year-old young adult, you don’t feel like you own a business or have business decisions to make yet, but in reality, [you] do. They are their business and the decisions that they are making now or a couple of years from now, will tie into who they become… these are the earliest business decisions that they are ever going to make,” said Hedge.

Anderson, who was also an FFA officer, offers young people spending advice. “Learn to live within your means. Starting those habits will set you up better in the future. This will tie back into building your brand now to set yourself up for business opportunities in the future,” he emphasized. “You are not guaranteed a six-figure income,” he added.

Credit cards are another topic that the financial advisors discussed. They are offered to students and college bound students must navigate their use, especially when offered in high school. “Credit cards have their place,” according to Anderson. “If you are disciplined and you can handle that, then a very small credit card where you can put a couple hundred bucks on it and pay it off at the end of the month, you are building good credit. If you are not disciplined, don’t get a credit card,” he added.

Another focus for young people is the cost of college. Hedge suggests that the process of paying for college needs to be thought about in a student’s junior year and sometimes their sophomore year depending on the complexity of the degree. “The debt needs to match the outcome of the college degree is the simple way to put it,” emphasized Hedge. “What are my goals with my degree? What are opportunities in the real world after I get that degree?” Are the questions Hedge raises. Hedge believes that students must ask themselves as they determine their college pathway and the cost of their education. “You need to make financial decisions eight to ten years before you are ever going to see the fruits of that labor. College debt needs thoughtful decisions…Get your FFA peers and guidance counselors to help you with those decisions,” Hedge said. “This is one of the first business decisions that you will make,” he added.

Other information offered by Anderson and Hedge is about the need to save for current and future expenses. “Savings is so important. But, it may be impossible if you don’t learn to live within your means. Savings doesn’t have to be $1000 a month to in order to turn it into wealth…it is security for your future and everybody else,” said Hedge. Anderson also believes that savings is the key to planning for life expenses such as purchasing a home and retirement. “Start early and start often if you can…When you get out of college you are planning for the future. Set your goals and know what you want to achieve.” The longer you wait the more you will have to put back in [to savings] to play catch up,” He emphasized. An additional piece of advice he offers is to get an emergency savings account set up with three to six months of savings.

In this podcast, the host covers:

Kyle and Codie, what are you grateful for?

If you could encourage a young person today to think about planning their financial future now, what would you tell them?

Can you shed a little light on being cautious when accepting credit card offers as a college student?

Codie what are your tips for managing college debt and being responsible with that?

Kyle can you tell us about building your brand and management style? Does it involve community? Does it involve relationships. What does it mean when we say improve your business and improve your brand? Give us some tips.

Codie, why are savings important? Give us some suggestions as to what a student or teachers can encourage their students to do?

We live in a digital world. The days of writing checks are done. How can students be safe with their financial information?

Codie, are you seeing increased firewalls and securities in the banking industry?

Kyle, can you give me your best leadership trait for a young person to put in their toolkit?

Codie, can you give me your best leadership trait to put in your toolkit?

Codie what is the best concert that you have ever been to?

Kyle what is the best concert that you have ever been to?

About the Podcast Host and Guest

The Texas FFA Foundation’s purpose is to strengthen agricultural education and the Texas FFA program, so each student can develop their potential for personal growth, career success and leadership in a global marketplace.

Learn more about the Texas FFA Foundation at mytexasffa.org.

Learn more about Kyle Anderson and Edward Jones at https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/k-anderson

Learn more about Codie Hedge and Graham Savings at https://www.grahamsl.com/meet-codie-hedge/

