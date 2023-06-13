Kyle Allan appears in court charged with rape and attempted murder of woman in Aberdeen

A suspect has appeared in court charged with the rape and attempted murder of a woman in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland launched an investigation after a woman was attacked within a property in Charleston Road North in the Cove area at around 9.15pm on Saturday.

Kyle Allan, 31, was later arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Allan, from Aberdeen, made no plea to the rape and attempted murder charges when he appeared at the city's sheriff court on Tuesday.

Allan was remanded in custody and is due back in the dock within the next eight days.