Kyiv police find three bound men they say were executed by Russian occupiers

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Exhumation of bodies of civilians from a mass grave in Bucha

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian police said on Saturday they had found the bodies of three civilian men in the Bucha district north of Kyiv, bound and in some cases gagged, with several gunshot wounds that police said indicated they had been tortured.

Kyiv says more than 1,000 bodies have been discovered in or around Bucha, where it alleges systematic abuse by Russian forces who occupied the area for several weeks in an abortive attempt to seize the capital.

Moscow rejects the allegation.

In a video posted on YouTube, Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nebytov said bullet wounds in the men's extremities showed they had been tortured, adding: "Finally, each of the men was shot in the ear".

The video also contained images purporting to show the grave and the bloodied bodies, with faces blurred out.

Russia's defence ministry did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment on Nebytov's account.

Reuters could not independently verify the information he gave.

Nebytov said the men were found in shallow graves in woods near the village of Myrotske, close to what had been Russian military positions, blindfolded and with their hands tied, and that some were gagged. The men's clothes showed they were civilians, he said, adding their identities were not known as their faces had been disfigured by torture.

Nebytov said forensic laboratories had now examined a total of 1,202 bodies of civilians believed to have been killed by Russian occupiers in the Kyiv region.

Reuters has not been able to verify the number of people found dead in Bucha or the circumstances of their deaths.

Moscow has rejected allegations by Ukraine and Western nations of war crimes, and has denied targeting civilians in what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise its neighbour.

It has called allegations that Russian forces executed civilians in Bucha a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Frances Kerry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • For Ukrainian Model UN students, hopes dim for diplomacy

    For nearly a week in April, Mariia Pachenko took a respite from her studies in besieged Ukraine to share its plight with fellow college students in New York. Pachenko and a handful of other Ukrainian students recounted the war's human toll and the perilous trip through Russian-occupied territories to make it to the National Model United Nations conference, relishing the opportunity to foster “communication between young people across the world because it’s so important to share ideas, to express your thoughts on the relevant political issues and to try to find the solutions.” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Moscow and Kyiv to take “whatever urgent steps” to stop the fighting, but the lack of dialogue between the two governments has been disconcerting for Pachenko — now in France for the foreseeable future — and her peers in the widening diaspora of Ukrainians fleeing bombs, tanks and violence.

  • Bidens show 'The Survivor' for Holocaust Remembrance Week

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted their first official film screening at the White House on Thursday. The Bidens showed HBO’s “The Survivor,” in honor of Yom HaShoah and Holocaust Remembrance Week, in the White House movie theater on the ground floor of the East Wing.

  • Benedict Cumberbatch To House Ukrainian Family Who Fled Russian Invasion

    "I want to give them some stability after the turmoil that they’ve experienced, and that’s within my home," said the "Dr. Strange" star.

  • Amazon Has So Many of the Best Tiktok Products on Sale Right Now

    From home decor accessories to beauty products to kitchen tools, you'll find all sorts of useful items reviewed on TikTok. Here are the best TikTok famous products on Amazon right now.

  • Zelenskyy once risked Russian sniper fire to eat a bowl of borscht on the outskirts of Kyiv

    Zelenskyy's aides refer to the excursion as "the borscht trip," according to a profile of the Ukrainian president in TIME magazine.

  • 'Best workout shirt ever': This 3-pack of quick-drying T-shirts is on sale for $24

    "They dry quick and don't feel heavy."

  • Macron pledges more French arms and aid to Ukraine in phone call with Zelensky

    French president Emmanuel Macron on Saturday vowed to send more weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of the international effort to help the country's fight against Russian forces. Since the Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his country's military units into Ukraine on 24 February, France has sent 615 tons of equipment including medical supplies, generators for hospitals, food and vehicles.Macron's pledge to offer more backing came during a one-hour telephone call with his Ukra

  • Wives of Mariupol defenders appeal for soldiers' evacuation

    Two Ukrainian women whose husbands are defending a besieged steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol are calling for any evacuation of civilians to also include soldiers, saying they fear the troops will be tortured and killed if left behind and captured by Russian forces. An estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders and 1,000 civilians are holed up in the plant's vast underground network of bunkers, which are able to withstand airstrikes.

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as Vladimir Putin's army chiefs seek 'payback'

    Good morning. Vladimir Putin is set to declare all-out war on Ukraine as his military chiefs seek "payback" for their invasion failures, according to Russian sources and Western officials.

  • Ukrainian forges plane wreckage into key fobs to fund war effort

    Never mind forging swords into ploughshares; a Ukrainian businessman is turning scraps of wreckage from a downed Russian fighter plane into souvenir key fobs and selling them abroad to support the war effort. "Many of my friends tell me '$1,000 - nobody will give you this for this piece of metal, it's crazy," said Iurii Vysoven, founder of "Drones for Ukraine". The aircraft is a Russian Su-34 two-seater tactical fighter-bomber that the Ukrainian military says it shot down over the town of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, early in March, when Russian forces were trying to capture and hold the area.

  • Two 'powerful blasts' rock Russian city near Ukraine border

    The reported strikes are the latest in a series of attacks within Russia's territory.

  • Russia will pull out of the International Space Station over economic sanctions: report

    For years, the ISS had been a bright spot in US-Russia relations after the tumult of the Cold War-era "space race" between the two countries.

  • Shelling batters Ukraine's east amid reports that Russia's offensive may be foundering

    Russia says it made nearly 400 artillery attacks overnight. Ukraine says Moscow is trying to render its eastern heartland uninhabitable.

  • The Ukrainian fighter pilot ace known as the Ghost of Kyiv was killed in combat, a report says

    The pilot dubbed the Ghost of Kyiv has been named as Major Stepan Tarabalka, 29, who died on March 13 in battle with Russian forces, The Times said.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this