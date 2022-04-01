Kyiv mayor says big battles being fought near Ukrainian capital

(Reuters) - "Huge" battles are being fought to the north and east of Kyiv, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said on Friday.

"The risk of dying (in Kyiv) is pretty high, and that's why my advice to anyone who wants to come back is: Please, take a little bit more time," Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said, issuing a warning to residents who have fled the capital.

Kyiv's regional governor said earlier on Friday that Russian forces were pulling back in some areas around the capital but strengthening its positions in others.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage)