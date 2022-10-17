Russia hits Kyiv with ‘kamikaze’ drones

Photograph: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

Russian-launched “kamikaze drones” attacked Kyiv on Monday morning just just days after Russia’s president Vladimir Putin promised there would be “no need for more massive strikes” on Ukraine.

Photos showed the drones swooping low across the skies of the capital as police officers fired at them from the ground and residents scurried to shelters. Other images showed smoke rising from explosions across the city.

Kyiv’s mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed two blasts in the city’s central Shevchenkiv district.

Strikes were also reported in Sumy province, in the country’s north-east and in Dnipropetrovsk, in the south-east, where a fire broke out at an energy facility after it was hit by a missile.

A drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on Monday. Photograph: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the governor of Sumy, reported a rocket attack on critical infrastructure facilities shortly after 5am, in the region’s Romensky district. “There are victims,” he reported on his Telegram channel.

In Kyiv, air raid sirens sounded at 6.25am, an almost daily occurrence, frequently ignored by citizens. This time however, they were swiftly followed by a series of explosions between 6.35am and 6.58am (0335 GMT and 0358 GMT). A second series of blasts was heard by Guardian correspondents at about 815am local time (615am BST).

Klitschko said that “as a result of the drone attack, a fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkiv district” and several residential buildings were also damaged.

The mayor also uploaded a photo of debris seen on a pavement, writing: “The wreckage of one of the kamikaze drones that attacked Kyiv this morning.”

Уламок одного з дронів-камікадзе, які сьогодні зранку атакували Київ. pic.twitter.com/EV1Hy6GADL — Віталій Кличко (@Vitaliy_Klychko) October 17, 2022

Andriy Yermak, the head of the president’s office, confirmed the attack in a Telegram post just after 7am.

“The capital was attacked by kamikaze drones,” he said. “We need more air defence systems and as soon as possible. We have no time for slow actions. More weapons to defend the sky and destroy the enemy.”

“The Russians think that this will help them but these actions look more like agony,” he said.

A police officer fires at a flying drone in Kyiv on Monday. Photograph: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

Emergency services were reportedly clarifying information about any possible victims.

The head of Ukraine’s state railway, Alexander Kamyshin, said some strikes hit near Kyiv’s central station. Scores of people sheltered in an underpass at the station.

Currently waiting in an underpass at Kyiv station after multiple drone strikes nearby. One explosion after I first arrived, the look of fear on some peoples faces. What a way to start a day pic.twitter.com/qg3TblYqmT — Dan Sabbagh (@dansabbagh) October 17, 2022

Senior Ukrainian presidential adviser Anton Gerashchenko also reported the capital was attacked by “Iranian drones”. “Their goal was an object of energy infrastructure,” he claimed.

Gerashchenko added that “some of the drones were taken down by our air defence” alongside a video purporting to show drones flying towards the capital.

⚡️Drone attack on Kyiv continues.



Air defense at work.



All in Kyiv need to be in shelters. pic.twitter.com/M5j49WZzn8 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 17, 2022

The attack comes exactly a week after Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital and other centres on 10 October.

According to Ukrainian military officials, “kamikaze drones” are cheaper and less sophisticated than missiles but have proved effective at causing damage to targets on the ground. The Shahed-136 drones are able to remain airborne for several hours and circle over potential targets before being flown into enemy troops, armour or buildings and exploding on impact.

After the attack on 10 October, Russian president Vladimir Putin said most designated targets of the strikes had been hit, adding that it was not his aim to destroy Ukraine.

Speaking to journalists after a summit with regional leaders in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana, the Russian leader said that the recent strikes had destroyed 22 out of the 29 targets in Ukraine set by the military and that “they are getting” the remaining seven.

“There’s no need for massive strikes. We now have other tasks,” he said.