Kyiv city imposes curfew from Saturday evening until Monday morning

KYIV (Reuters) - Kyiv city mayor has imposed a curfew that would last from Saturday evening until Monday morning without breaks, the mayor's office said, clarifying an earlier announcement.

Kyiv said earlier that the curfew would last from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. every day.

"For more effective defence of the capital and security of its residents the curfew will run from 1700 today, February 26, 2022, until the morning February 28," it said in a statement.

It said that strict rules were needed to clean the city, which is being under shelling and gunfire, from "the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups".

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Alison Williams)