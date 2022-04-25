Blinken: Russia is failing in war aims, Ukraine 'succeeding'

·5 min read

NEAR THE POLISH-UKRAINIAN BORDER (AP) — After a secrecy-shrouded visit to Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken said Russia is failing in its war aims and “Ukraine is succeeding.”

The trip by Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was the highest-level American visit to the capital since Russia invaded in late February.

They told Ukraine’s president, Volodomyr Zelenskyy, and his advisers that the U.S. would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition.

“We had an opportunity to demonstrate directly our strong ongoing support for the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people. This was, in our judgment, an important moment to be there to have face-to-face conversations in detail," Blinken told reporters Monday near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Blinken said their meeting with the Ukrainians lasted for 3 hours.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEAR THE POLISH-UKRAINIAN BORDER (AP) — The United States announced new military assistance for Ukraine and a renewed diplomatic push in the war-ravaged nation as President Joe Biden's secretary of state and Pentagon chief completed a secrecy-shrouded trip to Kyiv.

In the highest-level American visit to the capital since Russia invaded in late February, top envoy Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Ukraine’s president, Volodomyr Zelenskyy, and his advisers that the U.S. would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition.

They also said Biden would soon announce his nominee to be ambassador to Ukraine and that American diplomats who left Ukraine before the war would start returning to the country this coming week. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv will remain closed for the moment.

Zelenskyy had announced Saturday that he would meet with the U.S. officials in Kyiv on Sunday, but the Biden administration refused to confirm that and declined to discuss details of a possible visit even though planning had been underway for more than a week.

Journalists who traveled with Austin and Blinken to Poland were barred from reporting on the trip until it was over, were not allowed to accompany them on their overland journey into Ukraine, and were prohibited from specifying where in southeast Poland they waited for the Cabinet members to return. Officials at the State Department and the Pentagon cited security concerns.

Austin and Blinken announced a total of $713 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine and 15 allied and partner countries; some $322 million is earmarked for Kyiv. The remainder will be split among NATO members and other nations that have provided Ukraine with critical military supplies since the war with Russia began, officials said.

Such financing is different from previous U.S. military assistance for Ukraine. It is not a donation of drawn-down U.S. Defense Department stockpiles, but rather cash that countries can use to purchase supplies that they might need.

The new money, along with the sale of $165 million in non-U.S. made ammunition that is compatible with Soviet-era weapons the Ukrainians use, brings the total amount of American military assistance to Ukraine to $3.7 billion since the invasion, officials said.

Zelenskyy had urged the Americans not to come empty-handed. U.S. officials said they believed the new assistance would satisfy at least some of the Ukrainians' urgent pleas for more help. New artillery, including howitzers, continues to be delivered at a rapid pace to Ukraine's military, which is being trained on its use in neighboring countries, the officials said.

On the diplomatic front, Blinken told Zelenskyy that Biden will announce his nomination of veteran diplomat Bridget Brink to be the next U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. A career foreign service officer, Brink has served since 2019 as ambassador to Slovakia. She previously held assignments in Serbia, Cyprus, Georgia and Uzbekistan as well as with the White House National Security Council. The post requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Blinken also told Ukraine's foreign minister that the small staff from the now-shuttered U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, which has relocated to Poland from temporary offices in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, would begin making day trips to Lviv in the coming days. Officials said the U.S. had accelerated its review of security conditions in the capital and that the State Department will reopen the embassy there as soon as the situation allows.

Biden has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of genocide for the destruction and death wrought on Ukraine. Just on Thursday, Biden said he would provide a new package of $800 million in military aid to Ukraine that included heavy artillery and drones.

Congress approved $6.5 billion for military assistance last month as part of $13.6 billion in spending for Ukraine and allies in response to the Russian invasion.

From Poland, Blinken plans to return to Washington while Austin will head to Ramstein, Germany, for a meeting Tuesday of NATO defense ministers and other donor countries.

That discussion will look at battlefield updates from the ground, additional security assistance for Ukraine and longer-term defense needs in Europe, including how to step up military production to fill gaps caused by the war in Ukraine, officials said. More than 20 nations are expected to send representatives to the meeting.

The Ukrainian officials participating were Zelenskyy, Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Defense Minister Olexiy Reznikov, Ambassador Oskana Markarova, presidential administration head Andriy Yermak, chief of defense Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and Andrii Sybiya of Zelenskyy’s office.

Representing the United States in addition to Blinken and Austin were State Department deputy chief of staff Tom Sullivan, senior military assistant Lt. Gen. Randy George and Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary Laura Cooper.

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Runners hits the streets of Vancouver once again in Canada's largest road race

    More than 23,000 people participated in Sunday's Sun Run in Vancouver, the first in-person version of the 10-kilometre road race since 2019. "It's good to see all these people turn out, I was running during the pandemic, but it was an alone thing," said runner Brian Wu from the finish line. "It's nice to see everyone." The race, which also features a 2.5-kilometre mini run, began in 1985 with 3,200 runners. It has grown to become largest running race, by participation, in Canada. In 2019, 43,000

  • Latest news bulletin | April 24th – Midday

    Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.View on euronews

  • Warren calls McCarthy a 'liar' and 'traitor' over Jan 6 tape

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is slamming Rep. Kevin McCarthy as a “liar and a traitor” over recordings that show the House Republican leader — despite his denials — placing responsibility on then-President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot and suggesting Trump should resign. It's unusually strong language to use against the House Republican leader, who is in line to become speaker — second in presidential succession — if Republicans win control of the House in the November

  • Ward-Prowse double as Southampton draws 2-2 at Brighton

    BRIGHTON, England (AP) — James Ward-Prowse unleashed a pair of stunning strikes as Southampton fought back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw in the Premier League against midtable rival Brighton on Sunday. The England midfielder expertly curled home the 14th top-flight free-kick goal of his career just before the break at the Amex Stadium before putting his team level early in the second half. Danny Welbeck’s close-range finish as early as the second minute and an own-goal from Mohammed Sa

  • Supreme Court tackling case about praying football coach

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will tackle a dispute between public school officials and a former high school football coach who wanted to kneel and pray on the field after games. The case before the justices on Monday involves Joseph Kennedy, a former football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Washington. For years, the coach would kneel at the center of the field following games and lead students in prayer. The school district eventually learned what he was doing and asked him

  • With sovereignty off the table, Quebec Liberals struggling to connect with voters

    MONTREAL — Quebec's next provincial election is still more than five months away, but Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is already on the campaign trail. On Thursday, the official Opposition leader was in Trois-Rivières, Que., a city of 140,000 people halfway between Montreal and Quebec City, promising more political power for the regions — a term often used in Quebec to describe rural and less-populated parts of the province. The Liberals aren't doing well in the regions, which are mostly franco

  • To Europe's relief, France's Macron wins but far-right gains

    PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection to a second term Sunday, triggering relief among allies that the nuclear-armed power won't abruptly shift course in the midst of the war in Ukraine from European Union and NATO efforts to punish and contain Russia's military expansionism. The second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe from the seismic upheaval of having firebrand populist Marine Le Pen at the helm, Macron's presidential runo

  • Jurors reject array of defenses at Capitol riot trials

    Jurors have heard — and rejected — an array of excuses and arguments from the first rioters to be tried for storming the U.S. Capitol. The next jury to get a Capitol riot case could hear another novel defense this week at the trial of a retired New York City police officer. Thomas Webster, a 20-year veteran of the NYPD, has claimed he was acting in self-defense when he tackled a police officer who was trying to protect the Capitol from a mob on Jan. 6, 2021. Webster's lawyer also has argued that

  • The war in Ukraine will end when Russia fully withdraws, says Ukrainian Prime Minister

    "This war should be finished when we clean our territories from Russian occupants," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on "Face the Nation."

  • Trump’s Georgia GOP Revenge Plot Is Backfiring

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/GettyLOUISVILLE, Georgia—It may have taken Gov. Brian Kemp a good half-hour to get there, but during his speech at a recent campaign stop in this small east Georgia town, he allowed himself to acknowledge the truth about the state of his Republican primary contest against former Sen. David Perdue.“I know some are getting a little confident,” Kemp said. “Which worries me.”Laughs rang out from the room, which was packed with local luminaries an

  • WRAPUP 12-Ukraine to call for heavy arms when top U.S. officials visit Kyiv

    Ukraine will ask U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin for more powerful weapons during an expected visit by the officials to Kyiv on Sunday as the Russian invasion enters its third month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country would overcome "dark times," in an emotional address at Kyiv's 1,000-year-old Saint Sophia Cathedral to mark Orthodox Easter as fighting in the east overshadowed the religious celebrations.

  • Live updates |U.S. pledges new Ukraine aid, diplomatic surge

    NEAR THE POLISH-UKRAINIAN BORDER — The United States is giving new military assistance to Ukraine and renewing a diplomatic push in the war-ravaged nation as President Joe Biden’s secretary of state and Pentagon chief complete a secretive trip to Kyiv. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin informed Ukraine’s president of a more than $300 million package of foreign military financing and a $165 million sale of ammunition. They also said President Joe Biden woul

  • Four months after tornado, Kentucky focuses on rebuilding

    MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Sundays at the Bullock home in rural Kentucky were filled with lasting memories: big family dinners, cornhole, basketball and karaoke. Those gatherings ended the night of Dec. 10, when a massive tornado obliterated their Dawson Springs house, trapping Chris Bullock, 17-year-old son Stevie and miniature poodle Dewey under a crumbled brick wall in the basement. Her husband pulled them from the rubble with minor injuries, but the house where she and her family lived for 26 year

  • Borrell says no EU agreement on Russian energy embargo

    There is insufficient support from European Union member states for a complete embargo or punitive tariff on Russian oil and gas imports, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell was quoted as saying by German newspaper Die Welt on Monday. "At the moment, we in the EU do not have a unified position on this question," Borrell told the newspaper. Oil exports are the Kremlin's main source of foreign currency and many within the EU have called for an end to oil payments because they effectively finance the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

  • Ukraine war: US secretary of state and defence secretary due to meet President Zelenskyy in Kyiv later

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to visit Ukraine's capital Kyiv later today, accompanied by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. The pair are set to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to talk about the country's request for more weapons to repel the Russian invasion.

  • Ukraine to call for heavy arms when top U.S. officials visit Kyiv

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine will ask U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin for more powerful weapons during an expected visit by the officials to Kyiv on Sunday as the Russian invasion enters its third month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country would overcome "dark times," in an emotional address at Kyiv's 1,000-year-old Saint Sophia Cathedral to mark Orthodox Easter as fighting in the east overshadowed the religious celebrations. The trip by Blinken and Austin, announced earlier by Zelenskiy, would be the highest-level visit to Ukraine by U.S. officials since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the country on Feb. 24.

  • Live updates | Japan: Macron's reelection key to G-7 unity

    TOKYO — Japan welcomed the reelection of French President Emmanuel Macron as key to the unity of Group of Seven at a time when its members need to work together to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as soon as possible. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida congratulated Macron in his Twitter messages in both Japanese and French, saying, “I hope to closely work with President Macron in a wide range of issues, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.” Deputy Chief C

  • Asian shares fall amid interest rate, earnings worries

    Asian shares declined Monday after U.S. stocks ended last week on a tumble as global markets' expectations for higher interest rates continued to set the tone. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.9% in morning trading to 26,583.70. The news that Emmanuel Macron won the run-off French presidential election over the weekend, clinching a second term as was widely expected, reassured markets that France won’t abruptly shift course in the midst of the war in Ukraine.

  • French President Emmanuel Macron wins reelection, defeats Marine Le Pen

    Emmanuel Macron's victory deals a setback to the populist movements that have upended politics across the western world, from Brexit to Donald Trump.

  • Mariupol is 'almost wiped out' as over 100,000 civilians remain trapped in the city, top Zelenskyy advisor says

    "People are living without elementary conditions, without food, without water supply, without electricity," one of Zelenskyy's top advisors said.