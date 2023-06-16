Ky. woman killed her daughter, grandmother and a man in murder-suicide, police say

Four people are dead in Breathitt County after a woman shot three relatives, then shot herself, Kentucky State Police said.

Ashley Little, 34, shot her 15-year-old daughter, Chloe Little; grandmother, Missouri Gross, 78, and another relative, Luther Combs, 58, at Ashley Little’s residence on Ky. 3193 in Jackson, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart.

State police were called to the scene at 10:37 a.m. Friday, after another family member went to the residence and found an unresponsive female.

The Breathitt County coroner pronounced the four people dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Gayheart said Ashley and Chloe Little lived in a mobile home on Ky. 3193, and Gross lived in an apartment over an attached garage at the same address.

He said police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

The bodies will be autopsied by the state medical examiner’s office, state police said.

A suicide and crisis hotline is available 24/7 and can be reached by dialing 988. More information can be found at 988lifeline.org.