Ky. woman with chest pains dies when ambulance can’t get through flood, coroner says.

A death in Breathitt County last week occurred when a woman died in her husband and daughter’s arms because an ambulance couldn’t get through the flood, the coroner said.

Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson said the woman died because of a “complication of flooding “ – emergency medical services couldn’t get there for hours.

The woman who was having chest pains “died in the husband and daughter’s arms,” said Epperson.

Epperson said shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday that that county had a total of seven deaths. The six other deaths were due to drowning.

He didn’t release the victims’ names.

The number of confirmed deaths as the result of flooding in Eastern Kentucky grew to 28 in an update by Gov. Andy Beshear Sunday evening. Additional deaths reported by coroners in Perry, Knott and Breathitt Sunday night would raise the statewide death toll to 34 in last week’s historic floods.