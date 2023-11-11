Ky. Teen Charged with Attempted Murder After Allegedly Stabbing Cop with Screwdriver

Kenzie Vanarsdale is awaiting trial after allegedly attacking a police officer during an arrest

Mt Washington Police Department/Facebook Kenzie Vanarsdale

A Kentucky teenager has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking a police officer during an arrest.

On Nov. 4, the Mount Washington Police Department shared a press release with details regarding the events that happened leading up to the alleged incident.

A young woman, later identified as 18-year-old Kenzie Vanarsdale, was reportedly caught trespassing in Lindsey Duvall Park around 6 a.m. Local Kentucky ABC affiliate WHAS11 named Officer Bramer as the responding law enforcement official.

The press release states that Bramer identified himself as a police officer, and upon contact with Vanarsdale, he attempted to obtain identification from her. Before that could happen, she allegedly fled on foot.

After a chase, Bramer caught up with the teen in the 1100 block of Emma Court.

While trying to detain Vanarsdale, she allegedly “spun around and struck the officer just above his left eye with a screwdriver.” The department stated that her actions put Bramer “at risk of serious physical injury or death.”

Getty metal handcuffs on blue surface

The officer was then able to place her in custody before being transported to UL South for treatment where he was later released. That same day, Mount Washington Police spokesman Sgt. Austin Battcher told WHAS11 News that Bramer was doing "okay."

Vanarsdale was placed in custody at the Bullitt County Detention Center where she was charged with attempted murder of police. The release added that the teen is currently being investigated for other criminal acts in the Mt. Washington area that occurred that morning.

PEOPLE was not able to determine if Vanarsdale has legal representation for comment.

Her next preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14 at 10:30 a.m., according to the Kentucky Court of Justice.



