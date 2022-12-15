Ky. Supreme Court rules against Republican-backed school choice law

In a unanimous ruling, the Kentucky Supreme Court has declared unconstitutional a controversial school choice law passed in 2021.

The bill, known as the Education Opportunity Account (EOA) Act, narrowly became law in 2021 with the support of a majority of Republicans in the state legislature. The act created a privately funded needs-based assistance program for families to cover educational expenses. The law also created a pilot program that would offer tuition assistance to help students attend pre K-12 non-public schools in counties with more than 90,000 people.

Those who donated to the accounts were to be eligible for potentially sizable tax credits, a provision that sparked some controversy. Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Lisabeth Hughes, who wrote the majority opinion affirming Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd’s ruling against the law, wrote that the program violated Section 184 of the Kentucky Constitution, which limits the raising or collecting of “sum[s]” for “education other than in common schools.”

“Applying the plain language of this section, the income tax credit raises money for nonpublic education and its characterization as a tax credit rather than an appropriation is immaterial,” Hughes wrote.

There were other challenges to the law aside from the one related to Section 184, but Hughes wrote that “the remaining constitutional challenges to the EOA Act are rendered moot” by the court siding with the initial challenge.

Fayette County Public Schools argued against the law, saying that it stripped resources away from its schools and students.

This is a developing story and will be updated.