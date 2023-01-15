Ky. school district employee positive for mpox. Families, staff in 22 schools alerted.

Families and staff at 22 Jefferson County Public schools and 3 other JCPS workplaces were notified Friday that a district employee tested positive for the viral disease monkeypox, now called mpox.

The employee had visited 25 buildings in that district.

“Today, JCPS was notified that a district employee who sometimes visits your school has recently tested positive for monkeypox (Mpox), said a letter to families provided to the Herald-Leader by the district. “This person was in your building at least once during the last two weeks. We wanted to let our students, staff, and families know as soon as possible.”

Mark Hebert, a spokesman for Jefferson County schools, provided the number of schools and buildings where families and staff were alerted about the case. He told the Herald-Leader Sunday morning that there were no additional cases that the district was aware of.

As of January 4, 2023, Kentucky had 97 reported cases of mpox, 55 in Jefferson County, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. In that latest available data, there have been no cases in people under 16 and only one case in ages 16-20.

In total in Fayette County, 13 cases have been reported, the latest state data shows.

Mpox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and Mpox is rarely fatal, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department website.

School officials in Jefferson County -- the largest district in the state -- have been in contact with the Louisville Metro Public Health & Wellness Department about the case there, according to the letter.

“The health, safety, and well being of our school community remains our top priority. We are closely monitoring this situation and will provide you with updates if any further steps are necessary,” the letter said.

The Jefferson schools letter also provided health information about the disease, citing the federal Centers for Disease Control.

The letter said Mpox can spread through close, skin-to-skin contact, including direct contact with Mpox rash and scabs from a person with Mpox.

The risk is low for getting Mpox by touching objects and surfaces that have been used by people with Mpox and are not disinfected, according to the letter.

Mpox symptoms “include a blister-like rash, congestion, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, fever, and swollen lymph nodes,” the letter said.

“While it is a serious illness, it’s important to note that it does not appear to spread nearly as easily as COVID-19,” the letter said.

Anyone with symptoms should notify their school office, stay home from school, and contact their health provider, district officials said in the letter.