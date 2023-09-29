KY man wins six-figure check from the lottery after a good feeling about jackpot game

A Lexington man recently won $163,712.05 playing an online Kentucky Lottery game, according to a Friday press release.

The man, who asked Kentucky Lottery officials to remain anonymous, said he had a good feeling prior to playing the game, Celtic Coins Jackpot. The man’s confidence came from the fact the game hadn’t seen a big winner in 31 days.

“I knew I was going to win,” he said according to the release. “I thought, ‘Someone’s about to win.’ I just had this feeling. I knew it was going to be me.”

According to the game’s rules, Celtic Coins Jackpot players are tasked with matching their numbers to winning ones in an attempt to win the progressive jackpot. There are in-game bonuses, including the “Coin Frenzy” bonus, and plays start at 50 cents.

The odds of a jackpot win on a 50-cent play are 1 in 10 million, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

The Lexington man’s win came after he had received bad news, he told lottery officials.

“When I saw the amount, I thought, ‘that can’t be real,’” he said. “I still can’t believe it; it’s surreal. I’m so happy.”

The man wants to purchase a new car and maybe a piece of property with his large prize.

If you or someone you know has a problem gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

