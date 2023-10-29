KY man killed, officer injured during response to domestic violence complaint

A man has died and a police officer is injured after a shooting on Friday night in Somerset.

Officers with the Somerset Police Department responded to a domestic violence complaint on Emerald Court around midnight when they were encountered by a a male suspect with a firearm, according to Kentucky State Police.

During the confrontation, officers fired their agency-issued firearm and struck the suspect, according to a news release. The suspect died at the scene, according to the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. His name was not released by state police and his body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort.

A Somerset officer was injured during the incident and taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to state police.

No information was given about the officer involved, or if they will be placed on any leave pending an investigation of the shooting. Somerset police have requested the assistance of state police to investigate.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.