KY man dies after getting shot by thieves who were stealing his trailer, sheriff says

Kentucky officials were searching Saturday for two suspects who allegedly killed a man while trying to steal his trailer, according to the Bullitt County sheriff’s office.

The deadly incident started early Saturday morning when Bullitt County authorities received a call about the theft of an enclosed trailer, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim of the theft tried to pursue the suspects and wound up getting shot. He died despite efforts by a deputy and paramedics to treat him.

A sheriff’s deputy found Kevin Watts, a Bullitt County resident and the victim of the theft, suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspects crashed their truck head-on into a tree and then fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The assailants are believed to be two males and may be suffering from injuries consistent with a significant head on automobile collision,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post Saturday.

The suspects used a truck which was reported stolen when they tried to steal the trailer, according to the sheriff’s office. They had also allegedly used a stolen license plate from a different vehicle.

The suspects were believed to be operating in an area of five counties or more, the sheriff’s office said.

“If anyone has seen an out of place 1999 white Dodge Ram truck since January 17 or any individuals showing signs of unexplained injury since the morning of January 22 , please contact the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office - (502)543-2514,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Officials said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.