KY GOP candidate for governor Eric Deters pleads guilty to menacing nephew

Kentucky Republican candidate for governor Eric Deters plead guilty to menacing his nephew as well as harassing communications on Wednesday.

Deters was first charged in October with menacing, harassment and trespassing after a run-in with his nephew on a Northern Kentucky farm. He disputed wrongdoing shortly after the incident.

According to Drew Harris, chief prosecutor for the Kenton County Attorney’s Office, Deters was sentenced to 270 days in jail for three misdemeanor counts – one count of menacing and two of harassing communications – but the court discharged his sentence for the next two years. Per Link NKY, Deters would face jail time if he violates a protective order or tries to contact his nephew, brother, or sister-in-law within two years. He also can’t publicly disparage his family to the media.

In a video posted to social media, Deters recounted the proceedings of his court trial on Wednesday.

“I decided to plead guilty to menacing and harassing communications because... I believe I was guilty. I admitted to the police officers that I did want to scare him,” Deters said.

The conflict began when Deters’ nephew, a juvenile, flipped him off near his driveway on Oct. 3. The criminal complaint filed by the nephew alleges that Deters then proceeded to chase his nephew, identified as “J.D.” in the report, later sending harassing texts and voicemails to his sister-in-law, the juvenile’s father.

A witness saw Deters, 59, following J.D., both of whom were driving, in his truck as closely as two feet behind him.

Deters said his nephew had previously acted “like he was going to swerve and hit my wife when she was walking” and repeatedly rev his engine.

Harris said in a release Deters behavior was “inappropriate and criminal.”

“The Kenton County Attorney’s Office is dedicated to seeking justice on behalf of victims who are wronged by criminal acts, regardless of who the perpetrator is,” Harris wrote. “Mr. Deters’ conduct in this case was inappropriate and criminal under Kentucky law. We are pleased that justice was served today for the victims involved.”

Story continues

Deters is one of several Republicans vying for the nomination for governor in a field that includes attorney general Daniel Cameron, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles and Auditor Mike Harmon, among others.

When contacted by the Herald-Leader, Deters decried the lack of media attention on his campaign relative to his legal troubles. His comments were expletive-laden.

He said he “hate(s) the f***ing media.”

“I’m the oldest candidate, I got the best resume of every f***ing candidate, I’m the only non-career f***ing politician, I’ve written five f***ing books, I am smart, I’m the best speaker, best debater. I mean, it is insulting how you guys are treating me. But you know what? It’s okay, because I’m gonna f***ing remember it.”

In his campaign for governor, Deters has attempted to carve out a lane to the right of much of the pack. Unlike many other candidates with the resources Deters has available to him – he told the Herald-Leader he spent $400,000 on a single mailer that went across the state – he has been critical of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky. Deters has also taken the position that recreational marijuana should be legalized in Kentucky.

In his video to supporters, he assured them that his guilty plea would not affect his pursuit of the governor’s chair.

“I was angry at what happened and I did want to scare him, so I decided to go and plead guilty to it. These are misdemeanors, they’re not felonies. They do not affect in any way shape or form my ability to be elected governor or run for governor,” Deters said.