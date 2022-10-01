Ky. deputy shot while responding to domestic incident, and male involved was also injured

A Nelson County sheriff’s deputy was shot while investigating a domestic incident in Bardstown Friday, and another person involved was taken to a hospital as well.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that they were called to Ivy Avenue at 3:27 p.m., and when they arrived, they found a “male subject who was irate.” That man opened fire on deputies, and one of them sustained an injury that was not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

In addition to the deputy, “a male subject was transported to a local hospital and his condition is currently unknown,” Kentucky State Police said in a news release.

State police are investigating.