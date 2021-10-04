KY attorney general investigation finds no grounds to oust Clark school board member

There are not “sufficient grounds” to oust a Clark County school board member, the Kentucky attorney general’s office ruled Monday following an investigation.

Clark school board member Sherry Richardson was the focus of an ethics and conflict of interest investigation by the attorney general regarding her business dealings with the district.

In a Monday letter to Clark school board chair Ashley Ritchie, Assistant Attorney General Jeremy J. Sylvester said “there are not sufficient grounds to institute an ouster action” against Richardson.

A complaint to the attorney general’s office alleged that Richardson should be removed from the school board because she violated state law by engaging in business dealings with a school either as a vendor or subcontractor and her company was paid $85,335. Richardson’s attorney has said she has done nothing that would warrant her removal.

On Friday, Richardson and two other board members voted to terminate the board’s current contract with the law firm of Brian Thomas, who filed a February complaint against Richardson with Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office. Richardson had also made a previous motion for board members to interview other law firms. The board on Friday voted to hire a new firm from Mount Sterling.

“When you have an attorney that doesn’t support one of its board members I think that’s an issue,” Richardson said at the Sept. 20 board meeting. “So I would like to make a motion that we go ahead and start the interviews.”

