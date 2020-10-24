KXIP 37/1 in 5 Overs | KXIP vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2020: Mandeep Singh Departs as Sandeep Sharma Completes 100 IPL Wickets

KXIP vs SRH Live Score Updates: Kings XI Punjab will like to continue their red-hot form in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Currently sitting and fifth and sixth position in the team standings, SRH and KXIP have equal chances of going to the playoffs, and they must leave no stones unturned to win the upcoming game. David Warner’s Hyderabad had a lukewarm campaign in the tournament so far, and they must rectify their mistakes ahead of the game. On the other hand, KL Rahul and Co have been on a roll recently and will take the field as favourites. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned for the live score and updates of the game. KXIP vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 43.

With KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran in the ranks, KXIP have one of the strongest batting line-ups this season. However, Glenn Maxwell’s frequent failure will be concerning the team management a bit. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi have done a commendable job. Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Coming to SRH, they were dented by Mitchell Marsh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s injury early in the tournament. Owing to the fact, they failed to perform consistently in the competition. Nevertheless, openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have runs under their belt while Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar registered half-centuries in their last game. Hence, taking the Orange Army lightly will be not wise for the Kings.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (WK/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar