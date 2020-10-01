MI 73/2 in 11 Overs I KXIP vs MI Live Score of IPL 2020 Match 13: Rohit Sharma Goes Past 5000 Runs in IPL

Kings XI Punjab will take on Mumbai Indians in match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 1, 2020 (Thursday). Both teams suffered heartbreaking losses in their last outing in the competition and will be looking to bounce back from that. KXIP vs MI game is one of the high-profile clashes this season as several superstars are on show from both teams. Meanwhile, you can get all the live score updates of IPL 2020 clash here. KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Also Read | Shane Warne Catches up with CSK Coach Stephen Fleming & KXIP Fielding Mentor Jonty Rhodes, Veterans Social Distancing (See Pic)

Kings XI Punjab let the game against Rajasthan Royals slip from their hands as the Steve Smith-led side chased 80+ runs in the last five overs of the game with Rahul Tewatia scoring a brilliant half-century. However, Mumbai Indians, who looked down and out in their game against Bangalore, riding on a brilliant Ishan Kishan performance took to match into super over, but couldn’t get over the line. KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Ishan Kishan, Mayank Agarwal and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Both the teams find themselves in the bottom half of the points table, however, a win can see either of them move to the top of the table depending on the margin of the win. Both teams have suffered several near losses this until now but a victory in this game could give them the much-needed confidence for the rest of the campaign.

Also Read | Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: MI Unchanged, Krishnappa Gowtham in for KXIP As KL Rahul Elects to Bowl First

Both teams have met each other 24 times in Indian Premier League with Mumbai Indians holding a slight advantage in the head-to-head record with 13 wins to Punjab’s 11 victories. In recent years, the Rohit Sharma-led slide have held the upper hand as well, winning three of the last five encounters.