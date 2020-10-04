KXIP vs CSK Highlights IPL 2020: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis' Mayhem Guide CSK to 10-Wicket Triumph

KXIP vs CSK Live Score Updates: To get back to the winning ways in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings are meeting at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Standing at seventh and eighth position respectively, KXIP and CSK haven’t made a delightful start to their campaigns and will be desperate to get a victory under their belt. Despite playing good quality of cricket, KL Rahul and Co lost three of their four games due to small mistakes. On the other hand, MS Dhoni’s troop has lost the plot after defeating Mumbai Indians in the season opener. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned to get the live updates and commentary of Match 18. KXIP cs CSK, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming.

Batting has been the strength of KXIP so far. Openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have looked in great touch and will aim to make a mark in the forthcoming encounter too. In the middle order, Nicholas Pooran has done well while the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Jimmy Neesham are yet to put up their best show. Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell have been the standout performers with the ball. Overall, the side has done well in all departments. However, their knack of not delivering in crunch situations has cost them three games. Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

On the other hand, CSK’s performance in the last three games haven’t been convincing at all. Though Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran have done a commendable job with the ball, batsmen have let the team down time and again. Apart from Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu, no batsman has been able to make a significant mark. The dismal form of skipper MS Dhoni has also been an area of concern for the three-time champions.

Kings XI Punjab will definitely take the field as favourites and will be raring to get two more points. However, Chennai, who are the only side to reach the playoffs in every season they participated, are known to defy the odds and can’t be taken lightly.