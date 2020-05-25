KWG Group Holdings (HKG:1813) Has Gifted Shareholders With A Fantastic 159% Total Return On Their Investment

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at KWG Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1813), which is up 91%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 15% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 60% in the last year , including dividends .

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

KWG Group Holdings was able to grow its EPS at 39% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 24% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 3.39 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:1813 Past and Future Earnings May 25th 2020

We know that KWG Group Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at KWG Group Holdings's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for KWG Group Holdings the TSR over the last 3 years was 159%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that KWG Group Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 60% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 19% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - KWG Group Holdings has 5 warning signs (and 3 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

