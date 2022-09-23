Pound falls to lowest since 1985 as Kwasi Kwarteng delivers mini-Budget - live updates

Sterling has tumbled to a fresh 37-year low against the dollar as Kwasi Kwarteng unveils a string of tax cuts in the mini-Budget.

The pound dropped below $1.12 for the first time since 1985, extending its recent run of losses. The euro also fell to a 20-year low.

Consumer confidence sank to a new record low in September, while the FTSE 100 also fell in early trading, cementing the hostile economic backdrop.

The Chancellor is announcing a slew of tax cuts as part of the Government’s plan to boost growth amid a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

10:01 AM

Kwasi Kwarteng wraps up speech

That's all folks, the Chancellor has finished speaking.

He says: "We promised to prioritise growth. We promised a new approach for a new era. We promised, Mr Speaker, to release the enormous potential of this country. Our Growth Plan has delivered all those promises and more. And I commend it to the House."

10:00 AM

Basic rate of income tax cut

The basic rate of income tax will also be cut to 19p in April 2023 – that's one year early.

He says this means a tax cut for over 31m people.

"That means we will have one of the most competitive and pro-growth income tax systems in the world."

09:59 AM

Additional tax rate abolished

Kwasi Kwarteng has just produced his first rabbit.

From 2023, the Government will abolish the 45pc additional tax rate.

Instead, there'll be a single higher rate of income tax of 40pc.

The Chancellor says this will simplify the tax system and make Britain more competitive.

09:58 AM

Stamp Duty slashed

It's confirmed – the Government will slash stamp duty.

Currently, there's no stamp duty to pay on the first £125,000 of a property's value. This will be doubled to £250,000.

What's more, the threshold for first-time buyers will be increased from £300,000 to £425,000.

And, the value of the property on which first-time buyers can claim relief will be raised from £500,00 to £625,000.

He says: "The steps we’ve taken today mean 200,000 more people will be taken out of paying stamp duty altogether. This is a permanent cut to stamp duty, effective from today."

09:56 AM

National Insurance rise cancelled

This one we already knew – the recent increase in National Insurance will be reversed from November 6.

The Government will also scrap the planned Health and Social Care Levy.

He says this delivers a tax cut for 28m people worth on average £330 every year.

He adds that the additional funding for the NHS and social care services will be maintained at the same level.

09:55 AM

Financial rules overhauled

The Chancellor is now announcing a string of reforms to financial legislation.

The Office of Tax Simplification will be wound down, with tax officials told to focus on simplifying the tax code.

EU regulations will automatically be removed by 2023, requiring departments to review, replace or repeal retained EU law.

IR35 rules will be simplified, with 2017 and 2021 reforms repealed.

09:52 AM

Corporation tax rise cancelled

Here's another one – the planned increase in corporation tax will be cancelled.

It won't rise to 25pc, but instead remain at 19pc. The Chancellor says this is the lowest rate in the G20 and will return about £19bn a year to the economy.

"That’s £19bn for businesses to reinvest, create jobs, raise wages, or pay the dividends that support our pensions."

09:50 AM

New investment zones created

Another announcement that was trailed - new low-tax investment zones.

There'll be liberalised planning laws and tax cuts in these area.

He says: "That is an unprecedented set of tax incentives for business to invest, to build, and to create jobs right across the country."

09:49 AM

Cap on banker bonuses scrapped

As expected, the Government is ending the cap on banker bonuses.

Mr Kwarteng says: "All the bonus cap did was to push up the basic salaries of bankers, or drive activity outside Europe. It never capped total remuneration, so let’s not sit here and pretend otherwise. So we’re going to get rid of it."

09:48 AM

New laws to block strikes

The Chancellor says it's "simply unacceptable that strike action is disrupting so many lives".

The Government will mirror minimum service level laws in Europe that stop trade unions closing down transport networks during strikes.

There will also be new laws requiring unions to put pay offers to a member vote.

09:47 AM

Benefits system to be reformed

With more vacancies than unemployed people to fill them, people needed to be encouraged to join the labour forced, Kwarteng says.

Benefits will be reduced if people don't fulfil their job search commitments. There'll be extra support for unemployed over-50s.

Around 120,000 more people on Universal Credit will be asked to take active steps to seek more work, or face having their benefits reduced.

09:45 AM

New laws to overhaul planning restrictions

Here's the first new policy...

The Government will tear up planning restrictions that the Chancellor says are holding back infrastructure projects and hampering growth.

The Government is also publishing a list of infrastructure projects that will be prioritised for acceleration, in sectors such as transport energy and telecoms.

He says: "Mr Speaker, we are getting out of the way to get Britain building."

09:43 AM

Energy support to cost £60bn

Here's the first new figure – the total cost for the Government's energy support will be about £60bn.

That's a forecast for the six months from October, though Mr Kwarteng says the cost is expected to come down as ministers negotiate new, long-term energy contracts with suppliers.

09:42 AM

OBR to publish forecasts by end of the year

The Chancellor says the OBR will publish a full economic and fiscal forecast before the end of the year, with a second to follow in the new year.

09:41 AM

Growth plan is a 'new era'

He sets out the three priorities of the Government's so-called Growth Plan.

They are:

Maintaining responsible public finances.

Reforming the supply-side of the economy.

And cutting taxes to boost growth.

09:40 AM

Chancellor: Growth is not as high as it needs to be

Mr Kwarteng says energy bills aren't the only challenge facing the UK, saying: "Growth is not as high as it needs to be."

"As a Government, we will focus on growth – even where that means taking difficult decisions," he says.

09:39 AM

Bank of England's independence is 'sacrosanct'

Mr Kwarteng also mentions the steps taken by the Bank of England to control inflation.

He says the Government considers the Bank's independence to be "sacrosanct".

In a letter to Andrew Bailey yesterday, however, the Chancellor appeared to take a more hostile tone.

09:38 AM

Chancellor outlines energy bills support

Kwasi Kwarteng begins with what he says is the issue most worrying Brits today – the cost of energy.

He confirms the Energy Price Guarantee, which caps energy bills for households at an average of £2,500 per year from October.

He also outlines the equivalent relief scheme for businesses.

Third is the energy markets financing scheme, alongside the Bank of England, that provides a guarantee for banks to offer emergency cash to energy firms.

He adds: "The Prime Minister has acted with great speed to announce one of the most significant interventions the British state has ever made."

09:36 AM

Kwasi Kwarteng begins speech

The Chancellor is on his feet in the House of Commons - follow live here.

09:24 AM

Mini-Budget to begin soon

Mini-Budget, fiscal event, growth plan, call it what you want – it's about to start.

While it's technically not a full-blown Budget, today promises a raft of new fiscal policies as Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng look to cement their tax-cutting, growth-boosting economic approach.

Stick with us for all the latest as it happens.

09:13 AM

FTSE 250 falls to lowest since November 2020

The FTSE 250 has slumped to its lowest level since November 2020 as jitters continue to grip markets ahead of the mini-Budget.

The mid-cap index fell 0.3pc in early trading as traders await details of Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-cutting plan, which the Government says will boost growth.

09:07 AM

Kwasi Kwarteng heads to the Commons

Kwasi Kwarteng has left Number 11 Downing Street and is on his way to the House of Commons to deliver his mini-Budget.

We're expecting things to kick off at around 9.30.

Chancellor leaves No11 for the commons for the fiscal event/mini budget/growth plan/biggest tax cutting statement in 30 years*

*delete as appropriate



*delete as appropriate pic.twitter.com/JivUyQ28JA — Rob Powell (@robpowellnews) September 23, 2022

08:59 AM

Who will pay for UK debt?

Liz Truss is facing criticisms that her tax-slashing plans put the public finances at risk and could fuel inflation.

Pressed about who will pay for the UK's ballooning debt, Simon Clarke said: "The prescription here is that we get a better underlying growth that unleashes the tax receipts that will allow us to both grow the economy and also to get on top of that debt."

The Levelling Up Secretary said stagnating growth made it "very hard to manage the burden of our debt and the challenge of funding our public service".

He told the BBC that the UK was facing "major inflationary pressures", making it more even important to deliver growth.

It comes after the Bank of England warned the UK may already be in a recession.

08:43 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

After a muted start to trading, the FTSE 100 is now firmly on the back foot.

The blue-chip index dropped 0.5pc, even as traders gear up for a tax-cutting mini-Budget that's aimed at boosting the economy.

Oil giant BP and Shell were the biggest drag on the index, falling 2.5pc and 3pc respectively as crude prices slipped. Banking stocks including NatWest and Lloyds were also in the red.

Bucking the trend were major healthcare stocks. AstraZeneca was the biggest boost, rising as much as 1pc, while GSK also gained ground.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 slipped 0.2pc, with Aston Martin leading the declines.

08:33 AM

Consumer confidence at record low as living standards plummet

Highlighting the torrid economic backdrop of today's announcements, a new survey shows UK consumer confidence slumped to a new record low in September.

GfK's measure of sentiment fell five points to -49 – the lowest since it started in 1974. That's worse than economists' forecasts.

With inflation near a four-decade high and energy bills set to rise again in October, Brits are facing the biggest squeeze on living standards for decades.

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are hoping that their package of tax cuts will boost economic growth and make consumers a little less pessimistic about their finances.

UK @GfK consumer confidence drops to another all-time low (records started in 1974) 👇



Maybe most concerning aspect: GfK recorded no change to responses after Sept 8 (Truss cost-of-living statement).



Kwarteng has a job on his hands to bolster confidence.https://t.co/tablpx3quN pic.twitter.com/aSorThIs7Q — Andy Bruce (@BruceReuters) September 23, 2022

08:25 AM

Pound slumps ahead of mini-Budget

Sterling has plunged again this morning as traders gears up for Kwasi Kwarteng's tax cuts.

The pound dropped below $1.12 for the first time since 1985, extending its recent run of losses. Meanwhile, the euro also dropped to its lowest against the dollar since 2002.

08:16 AM

What will the tax cuts mean for stocks?

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have insisted that their tax-cutting plans will drive economic growth, potentially giving a much-needed boost to stocks.

The expected reversal of planned corporation tax rises could give a significant boost to shares, especially the domestically-focused FTSE 250.

But here's a closer look at specific sectors.

Retail

The Chancellor has already confirmed that the recent rise in National Insurance will be reversed. That, combined with energy bill support, could put a bit more money back in consumers' pockets. That's good news for retailers.

Pubs and restaurants

Much like retail, any boost to consumer confidence will help the hospitality sector. In addition, Liz Truss has reportedly considered cutting business rates, while a temporary cut to VAT could also be on the cards.

Housebuilders

Housebuilders were given a big boost on Wednesday following reports the Government could cut stamp duty. They'll be hoping this is confirmed.

Banks

Ending the cap on bankers' bonuses will be a headline-grabbing move, but it's unlikely to move banking shares much. Investors are more focused on the continued rise in interest rates, which will boost margins for lenders.

08:05 AM

Simon Clarke: Mini-Budget will be 'game-changing'

Today's mini-Budget will be a "game-changing" fiscal event.

That's according to Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke, who stressed that the Government was driven by the view that lower taxes will increase economic growth.

He said: "We're going to see that translated into action through what I think will be a really important and game-changing financial statement."

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 wavers ahead of mini-Budget

It's a cautious start to the day for the FTSE 100, with traders on tenterhooks ahead of this morning's mini-Budget.

The blue-chip index slipped marginally into the red at 7,153 points.

07:58 AM

Labour: Mini-Budget isn't a plan for growth

Pat McFadden, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, has hit out at the upcoming announcements, saying they're not in reality a plan for growth.

He said: "What today looks like is the Government taking an enormous gamble with the public finances by taking a series of measures and putting it all on borrowing, and calling it a plan for growth."

Mr McFadden said it didn't appear as if the Government was going to try to raise any revenue, as he repeated Labour's call for a further windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

He told the BBC: "This isn't really a plan for growth, it is a return to some very old-style Tory polices based on the belief that if you make those who are already wealthy even wealthier it will trickle down to the rest of us."

He said the "flip-flopping and chaos" was a threat to stability, adding: "It will be the third change in National Insurance in six months. It is the legislative equivalent of digging a hole and filling it back in again."

07:53 AM

Clarke hits back at trickle-down 'nonsense'

Simon Clarke has also hit back at suggestions that Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are engaging in "trickle-down economics", branding such claims "nonsense".

He told Sky News: "This whole term trickle-down is such a nonsense and is itself a centre-left mischaracterisation of what this Government is all about. We need to grow the economy because a more successful economy is good for everybody."

He called it a "virtuous circle".

The former chief secretary to the Treasury also defended his decision to now support a reversal of the rise in National Insurance.

He said: "I served the Government of the day and with a new prime minister comes new prerogatives, but to be clear, we're going to stand behind the investment in our NHS and social care that was announced by Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, we're just going to pay for it through general taxation rather than through a specific levy."

07:44 AM

Simon Clarke: Mini-Budget is 'not a gamble'

Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke is doing the media rounds this morning, and (unsurprisingly) he's defending the Government's tax-slashing policies.

He says today's measures are not a gamble, hitting back at comments from the IFS earlier this week.

Mr Clarke told Sky News: "It's about asserting that we want to get back to the trend of growth this country enjoyed before the 2008 financial crisis."

07:40 AM

Kwarteng warns Bank of England to get grip on inflation

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng Bank of England

The mini-Budget comes against the backdrop of growing tensions between the Government and the Bank of England over how to tackle the economic crisis.

Szu Ping Chan and Daniel Martin report:

The Chancellor told Governor Andrew Bailey that claims that near double-digit inflation was mainly driven by the war in Ukraine were less credible now that the Government had taken action to hold down energy bills, a swipe at the Bank's record on controlling inflation. In a letter to Mr Bailey that marked a change in tone compared with Rishi Sunak, Mr Kwarteng said: "Current high inflation is making it hard for households to pay their energy bills and meet their other living costs, whilst placing further costs on businesses and reducing the certainty they need to grow. "Inflationary pressures are becoming more domestically driven". He stressed it was the Bank's job to ensure inflation, which currently stands at 9.9pc, returns back to its 2pc target. "I know and expect that the MPC will continue to take the forceful action necessary to achieve this," he said.

Read the full story here

07:35 AM

Chancellor to provide timetable for OBR forecasts

Kwasi Kwarteng has come under fire for refusing to provide the usual fiscal forecasts alongside his mini-Budget.

The influential Treasury Committee was among those to argue that the major fiscal even should be accompanied by figures from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

However, the Chancellor is expected to set out a timetable for the OBR to publish its assessment of the government's tax and spending policies.

Mr Kwarteng has insisted he remained "committed to two forecasts in this fiscal year, as required by legislation".

07:30 AM

Kwarteng: Growth isn't as high as it needs to be

We've had a few tasters of what's to come in the mini-Budget this morning, though there's still potential for a few surprises.

One thing is certain though – today's policies will focus on slashing taxes and boosting growth.

Kwasi Kwarteng will say:

Growth is not as high as it needs to be, which has made it harder to pay for public services, requiring taxes to rise. This cycle of stagnation has led to the tax burden being forecast to reach the highest levels since the late 1940s. We are determined to break that cycle. We need a new approach for a new era focused on growth. That is how we will deliver higher wages, greater opportunities and sufficient revenue to fund our public services, now and into the future.

07:26 AM

Chancellor to cut taxes in mini-Budget

Good morning.

All eyes are on Kwasi Kwarteng today as he prepares to unveil a string of tax cuts in his mini-Budget.

Economists at the Institute for Fiscal Studies have said today's announcements are likely to amount to "the biggest tax-cutting fiscal event since Nigel Lawson’s budget of 1988."

The Chancellor has already confirmed that the recent rise in National Insurance will be scrapped from November.

Other measures expected include scrapping the planned increase in corporation tax and slashing stamp duty, as well as ending the cap on bankers' bonuses and creating new low-tax investment zones.

There could be more, too, with Mr Kwarteng set to announce two "rabbit out the hat" policies that haven't been reported.

What happened overnight

Asian markets fell again on Friday as part of a global sell-off fuelled by recession fears after central banks around the world ramped up interest rates to fight decades-high inflation.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei and Manila all dropped.

