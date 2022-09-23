Pound falls to lowest since 1985 ahead of mini-Budget tax cuts - live updates

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng mini-Budget tax cuts National Insurance stamp duty Liz Truss - REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng mini-Budget tax cuts National Insurance stamp duty Liz Truss - REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Sterling has tumbled to a fresh 37-year low against the dollar as Kwasi Kwarteng prepares to unveil a string of tax cuts in the mini-Budget.

The pound dropped below $1.12 for the first time since 1985, extending its recent run of losses. The euro also fell to a 20-year low.

Traders are expecting the Chancellor to slash taxes as part of the Government’s plan to boost growth amid a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

He has already confirmed that the recent increase in National Insurance will be reversed from November.

During his mini-Budget this morning, Mr Kwarteng is expected to announce further cuts that could include scrapping the planned increase in corporation tax and slashing stamp duty.

Other measures already reported include ending the cap on bankers’ bonuses, a bonfire of red tape to speed up infrastructure projects and the creation of new low-tax investment zones.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor is set to announce two “rabbit out the hat” policies that haven’t already been reported.

The mini-Budget, set to begin at 9.30am, will be a crucial first test for Prime Minister Liz Truss, whose tax-slashing promises have been branded irresponsible by critics.

08:33 AM

Consumer confidence at record low as living standards plummet

Highlighting the torrid economic backdrop of today's announcements, a new survey shows UK consumer confidence slumped to a new record low in September.

GfK's measure of sentiment fell five points to -49 – the lowest since it started in 1974. That's worse than economists' forecasts.

With inflation near a four-decade high and energy bills set to rise again in October, Brits are facing the biggest squeeze on living standards for decades.

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are hoping that their package of tax cuts will boost economic growth and make consumers a little less pessimistic about their finances.

08:25 AM

Pound slumps ahead of mini-Budget

Sterling has plunged again this morning as traders gears up for Kwasi Kwarteng's tax cuts.

The pound dropped below $1.12 for the first time since 1985, extending its recent run of losses. Meanwhile, the euro also dropped to its lowest against the dollar since 2002.

08:16 AM

What will the tax cuts mean for stocks?

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have insisted that their tax-cutting plans will drive economic growth, potentially giving a much-needed boost to stocks.

The expected reversal of planned corporation tax rises could give a significant boost to shares, especially the domestically-focused FTSE 250.

But here's a closer look at specific sectors.

Retail

The Chancellor has already confirmed that the recent rise in National Insurance will be reversed. That, combined with energy bill support, could put a bit more money back in consumers' pockets. That's good news for retailers.

Pubs and restaurants

Much like retail, any boost to consumer confidence will help the hospitality sector. In addition, Liz Truss has reportedly considered cutting business rates, while a temporary cut to VAT could also be on the cards.

Housebuilders

Housebuilders were given a big boost on Wednesday following reports the Government could cut stamp duty. They'll be hoping this is confirmed.

Banks

Ending the cap on bankers' bonuses will be a headline-grabbing move, but it's unlikely to move banking shares much. Investors are more focused on the continued rise in interest rates, which will boost margins for lenders.

08:05 AM

Simon Clarke: Mini-Budget will be 'game-changing'

Today's mini-Budget will be a "game-changing" fiscal event.

That's according to Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke, who stressed that the Government was driven by the view that lower taxes will increase economic growth.

He said: "We're going to see that translated into action through what I think will be a really important and game-changing financial statement."

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 wavers ahead of mini-Budget

It's a cautious start to the day for the FTSE 100, with traders on tenterhooks ahead of this morning's mini-Budget.

The blue-chip index slipped marginally into the red at 7,153 points.

07:58 AM

Labour: Mini-Budget isn't a plan for growth

Pat McFadden, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, has hit out at the upcoming announcements, saying they're not in reality a plan for growth.

He said: "What today looks like is the Government taking an enormous gamble with the public finances by taking a series of measures and putting it all on borrowing, and calling it a plan for growth."

Mr McFadden said it didn't appear as if the Government was going to try to raise any revenue, as he repeated Labour's call for a further windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

He told the BBC: "This isn't really a plan for growth, it is a return to some very old-style Tory polices based on the belief that if you make those who are already wealthy even wealthier it will trickle down to the rest of us."

He said the "flip-flopping and chaos" was a threat to stability, adding: "It will be the third change in National Insurance in six months. It is the legislative equivalent of digging a hole and filling it back in again."

07:53 AM

Clarke hits back at trickle-down 'nonsense'

Simon Clarke has also hit back at suggestions that Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are engaging in "trickle-down economics", branding such claims "nonsense".

He told Sky News: "This whole term trickle-down is such a nonsense and is itself a centre-left mischaracterisation of what this Government is all about. We need to grow the economy because a more successful economy is good for everybody."

He called it a "virtuous circle".

The former chief secretary to the Treasury also defended his decision to now support a reversal of the rise in National Insurance.

He said: "I served the Government of the day and with a new prime minister comes new prerogatives, but to be clear, we're going to stand behind the investment in our NHS and social care that was announced by Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, we're just going to pay for it through general taxation rather than through a specific levy."

07:44 AM

Simon Clarke: Mini-Budget is 'not a gamble'

Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke is doing the media rounds this morning, and (unsurprisingly) he's defending the Government's tax-slashing policies.

He says today's measures are not a gamble, hitting back at comments from the IFS earlier this week.

Mr Clarke told Sky News: "It's about asserting that we want to get back to the trend of growth this country enjoyed before the 2008 financial crisis."

07:40 AM

Kwarteng warns Bank of England to get grip on inflation

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng Bank of England
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng Bank of England

The mini-Budget comes against the backdrop of growing tensions between the Government and the Bank of England over how to tackle the economic crisis.

Szu Ping Chan and Daniel Martin report:

The Chancellor told Governor Andrew Bailey that claims that near double-digit inflation was mainly driven by the war in Ukraine were less credible now that the Government had taken action to hold down energy bills, a swipe at the Bank's record on controlling inflation.

In a letter to Mr Bailey that marked a change in tone compared with Rishi Sunak, Mr Kwarteng said: "Current high inflation is making it hard for households to pay their energy bills and meet their other living costs, whilst placing further costs on businesses and reducing the certainty they need to grow.

"Inflationary pressures are becoming more domestically driven".

He stressed it was the Bank's job to ensure inflation, which currently stands at 9.9pc, returns back to its 2pc target.

"I know and expect that the MPC will continue to take the forceful action necessary to achieve this," he said.

Read the full story here

07:35 AM

Chancellor to provide timetable for OBR forecasts

Kwasi Kwarteng has come under fire for refusing to provide the usual fiscal forecasts alongside his mini-Budget.

The influential Treasury Committee was among those to argue that the major fiscal even should be accompanied by figures from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

However, the Chancellor is expected to set out a timetable for the OBR to publish its assessment of the government's tax and spending policies.

Mr Kwarteng has insisted he remained "committed to two forecasts in this fiscal year, as required by legislation".

07:30 AM

Kwarteng: Growth isn't as high as it needs to be

We've had a few tasters of what's to come in the mini-Budget this morning, though there's still potential for a few surprises.

One thing is certain though – today's policies will focus on slashing taxes and boosting growth.

Kwasi Kwarteng will say:

Growth is not as high as it needs to be, which has made it harder to pay for public services, requiring taxes to rise.

This cycle of stagnation has led to the tax burden being forecast to reach the highest levels since the late 1940s. We are determined to break that cycle. We need a new approach for a new era focused on growth.

That is how we will deliver higher wages, greater opportunities and sufficient revenue to fund our public services, now and into the future.

07:26 AM

Chancellor to cut taxes in mini-Budget

Good morning.

All eyes are on Kwasi Kwarteng today as he prepares to unveil a string of tax cuts in his mini-Budget.

Economists at the Institute for Fiscal Studies have said today's announcements are likely to amount to "the biggest tax-cutting fiscal event since Nigel Lawson’s budget of 1988."

The Chancellor has already confirmed that the recent rise in National Insurance will be scrapped from November.

Other measures expected include scrapping the planned increase in corporation tax and slashing stamp duty, as well as ending the cap on bankers' bonuses and creating new low-tax investment zones.

There could be more, too, with Mr Kwarteng set to announce two "rabbit out the hat" policies that haven't been reported.

5 things to start your day

1) Borrowing costs surge as Bank of England forges ahead with bond sale  Plus: Bailey bets that Truss’s energy bailout will save Britain from rocketing inflation

2) Net zero rules watered down in scramble to boost North Sea drilling  Rees-Mogg weakens climate 'checkpoint' regulations as part of efforts to expand production 

3) Director of The Guardian quits in protest at 'imperial' editor's choice of chief executive  Current boss Anna Bateson's appointment was pushed by editor Katharine Viner

4) BT demands staff return to the office  Telecoms giant says new approach is “fundamental to the success of the business”

5) Pubs ditch cask ale for kegs of fizzy craft beer as landlords fear downturn in visits  Sales across the hospitality sector remain well below pre-pandemic levels, consultant suggests

What happened overnight

Asian markets fell again on Friday as part of a global sell-off fuelled by recession fears after central banks around the world ramped up interest rates to fight decades-high inflation.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei and Manila all dropped.

Coming up today

  • Economics: Mini Budget (UK), manufacturing PMI (UK, US, EU), services PMI (UK, US, EU), composite PMI (UK, US, EU)

  • Corporate: European Opportunities Trust, Smiths Group (full-year results); Biffa, Investec (trading update)

