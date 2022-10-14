Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as Chancellor by Liz Truss

Nick Gutteridge
·4 min read
Kwasi Kwarteng
Kwasi Kwarteng

Liz Truss has sacked Kwasi Kwarteng and ripped up her leadership promise to cut corporation tax on the most chaotic day of her six-week premiership.

The Prime Minister pulled the trigger on her chancellor after just 38 days in office, making him the second shortest-serving Treasury boss in modern political history.

He was summoned to No 10 for the brutal firing after returning early from a trip to the US amid economic chaos and a growing Tory rebellion over the mini-Budget.

Jeremy Hunt, a former health and foreign secretary, has been lined up as his replacement and will be announced on Friday afternoon, The Telegraph understands.

It came after Ms Truss spent the morning in Downing Street preparing to pull off an astonishing about-turn in a desperate bid to shore up her own position.

She was finalising plans to abandon her pledge to cut corporation tax and instead announce it will be raised from 19 to 26 per cent next April.

The pledge to cut the rate businesses pay on their profits was one of the main dividing lines between her and rival Rishi Sunak during the leadership contest.

In a letter to the Prime Minister confirming his sacking, Mr Kwarteng took an apparent swipe at the about-turn by warning against “following the status quo”.

“For too long this country has been dogged by low growth rates and high taxation - that must still change if this country is to succeed,” he told her.

Kwasi Kwarteng's letter confirming his sacking - Kwasi Kwarteng/PA
Kwasi Kwarteng's letter confirming his sacking - Kwasi Kwarteng/PA

On a day of chaos, the change of heart came just hours after a minister was sent on the airwaves to insist there would be no more climb downs.

Greg Hands, the newly appointed trade minister, told the morning broadcast round there were “absolutely no plans to change anything” in the mini-Budget.

“The Prime Minister and the Chancellor are absolutely determined to stick to the growth plan, to stick to the changes they outlined,” he told LBC radio.

He added: “There’s no change to plans on corporation tax.”

Ms Truss will hold a press conference, which was originally scheduled for 2pm on Friday afternoon, to confirm the about-turn.

She will also confirm she is sticking to cutting National Insurance, her other key leadership pledge, after that measure was voted through the Commons.

Attention is then set to swiftly move on to whether the Prime Minister can survive having to sack her chancellor and junk her economic plan within six weeks.

Sacking Kwarteng is not enough to save Truss

Many Tory MPs who supported Mr Sunak have been openly suggesting for several days that her position is no longer tenable and she will have to go.

One senior backbench MP said the Prime Minister’s sacking of Mr Kwarteng would not be enough to save her skin.

Kwasi Kwarteng - HENRY NICHOLLS/ REUTERS
Kwasi Kwarteng - HENRY NICHOLLS/ REUTERS

“I’m afraid it’s gone beyond the point where things can be reversed, there’s just a total loss of confidence,” they told The Telegraph.

“It is irretrievable. The better alternative is to bite the bullet and go with a new leader rather than stick with this lame duck.”

The climbdown on corporation tax further added to her woes by also alienating those MPs who supported her campaign for No 10.

One backbencher who backed her from the beginning said: “I think her leadership authority is now shattered. Party discipline has totally broken down.”

“If the corporation tax U-turn goes ahead, I think people will pretty much think she is finished,” a former Cabinet minister added.

Tory rebels ‘selfish and self-seeking’

But allies of Ms Truss publicly leapt to her defence and attacked their colleagues, adding to the febrile mood within the party.

Paul Bristow, the Tory MP for Peterborough, accused those rebelling against the Prime Minister of being “selfish and self-seeking”.

He suggested they should be deselected, adding: “They don’t deserve to be Conservative MPs. Plenty of talent on our candidates list.”

Nadine Dorries, a former culture secretary and key ally of Ms Truss, said male MPs who are “absurdly called grandee” were behind the ructions.

“They agitated to remove Boris Johnson and now they will continue plotting until they get their way. It’s a plot not to remove a PM but to overturn democracy,” she said.

‘We need a change in government’

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, said the sacking of Mr Kwarteng “doesn’t undo the damage that’s already been done” by the mini-Budget.

Liz Truss and the Conservatives crashed the economy, causing mortgages to skyrocket, and has undermined Britain’s standing on the world stage,” she said.

“We don’t just need a change in Chancellor, we need a change in government.”

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, said the chaos meant the Prime Minister should call a General Election.

“This mustn’t just be the end of Kwarteng’s disastrous chancellorship, it should be the death knell of the Conservatives’ reckless mismanagement of our economy,” he said.

Latest Stories

  • Edmonton Oilers fans upset about absurd concession prices at Rogers Place

    Edmonton Oilers fans are not happy with the steep prices at the concession stands at Rogers Place this season.

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • 6 questions for Maple Leafs to answer this season

    Will John Tavares silence the haters? Can Auston Matthews do it again? Is this the year the curse ends? Here are six questions for Maple Leafs fans to ponder for the 2022-23 NHL season.

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Hockey Canada announces CEO, entire board of directors will step aside

    Hockey Canada has announced its entire board of directors and its CEO will step aside as the organization confronts widespread criticism over how it handled an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the 2018 men's national junior team. In a media statement, the sports organization confirms that, effective immediately, chief executive officer Scott Smith is leaving. The statement says that an interim management committee will be put in place until a newly constituted board appoints a n

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Calgary Flames seek to turn entertaining off-season into longer playoff run

    CALGARY — No NHL team lost more and gained more than the Calgary Flames after their most successful season in years. Newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri can bring offensive firepower and other intangibles to compensate for departed wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Will they? Masterful wheeling and dealing in the off-season does not guarantee a championship, Calgary's general manager cautioned. "This idea of winning in the summer is a load of crap I think," Brad Treliving sai

  • Matty Beniers's preseason derails the Owen Power for Calder train

    Matty Beniers' performances for Seattle in preseason has many NHL fans reassessing their picks for rookie of the year, which largely had Buffalo's Owen Power winning the Calder Trophy.&nbsp;

  • DeRozan leads Bulls in 115-98 pre-season win over Raptors

    TORONTO — A busy and competitive summer has Canadian Dalano Banton more confident and comfortable in his second Toronto Raptors training camp. The 22-year-old from the Toronto neighbourhood of Rexdale scored 11 points and was as impressive on defence in his 17 minutes in the Raptors 115-98 pre-season loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. After the Raptors early exit from the playoffs, Banton played in the NBA summer league in Las Vegas and for Canada at the FIBA AmeriCup in Brazil and worked out

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • NHL tanking rankings: Who's in prime position to secure Connor Bedard?

    With an elite talent like Connor Bedard ready to be plucked with the first overall pick, this year's race to the NHL's basement holds more intrigue than ever.

  • HFX Wanderers FC fire coach Stephen Hart, who has led CPL team since inception

    HALIFAX — HFX Wanderers FC have fired Stephen Hart, the Canadian Premier League team's first and only coach, in the wake of an 8-15-5 season The Halifax side finished seventh in the eight-team league this year. “I met with Stephen yesterday and informed him that I felt it was time for new leadership at our football club," Derek Martin, the club's founder and president, said in a statement. “Stephen handled this conversation with the same class and dignity he has displayed while representing our

  • Stampeders, Tiger-Cats clash in CFL game crucial to their playoff goals

    CALGARY — Playoff intrigue permeates Friday's game between the Calgary Stampeders and visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats. With three games remaining in the CFL's regular season, the Stampeders and B.C. Lions (both 10-5) are neck and neck down the stretch for second in the West Division and the right to host the division semifinal. Hamilton (5-10) needs to get ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-10) to avoid losing an East Division playoff spot to a crossover team from the West. "It's not technica

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Toronto Arrows sign New Zealand-born hooker Gene Syminton

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed New Zealand-born hooker Gene Syminton for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. The 25-year-old arrives from New Zealand's Hawke’s Bay, for whom he played in the National Provincial Championship. "Gene is a tough and gritty hooker who leads from the front and will bring physicality to our front row,” Arrows COO and GM Mark Winokur said in a statement. "He’s a no-nonsense player who will fit in well with our culture on and off the field, and we are very exci

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour in her 246th attempt

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha

  • Canadian women look to extend winning streak against World Cup-bound Morocco

    Ignoring World Cup-bound Morocco's modest world ranking of No. 76, Canada coach Bev Priestman expects her seventh-ranked squad to be tested by the Atlas Lionesses on Monday. The African Cup of Nations runner-up has invested in its program and hired a top coach in former French international Reynald Pedros, who twice led Olympique Lyonnais Feminin to the UEFA Women's Champions League title and was named Best FIFA Women's Coach in 2018. "You invest and you put professionalism around a team and it