Kwasi Kwarteng faces calls for inquiry after attending champagne party with hedge fund managers hours after delivering mini-budget

·4 min read

Kwasi Kwarteng is facing calls for an official inquiry following a report that he attended a private champagne reception with hedge fund managers following his mini-budget.

The Sunday Times newspaper reported that the chancellor joined the gathering in Chelsea on 23 September and was said to have been "egged on" to pursue his plan of £45bn of unfunded tax cuts.

Those hedge fund managers present stood to gain from the collapse in sterling following the mini-budget.

Speaking to Sky News' Ridge on Sunday programme, Conservative Party Chairman Jake Berry denied that Mr Kwarteng discussed plans for future spending cuts at the event.

Liz Truss stands by mini-budget - Politics latest

Mr Berry, who attended the event, said: "I certainly didn't hear him make those comments.

"I was there so I listened to what he said and what he talked about was his plan for growth."

Mr Berry added: "I can categorically rule out that in terms of the address he made to the group of people who were there as part of this normal treasurer's event, he did not give any insight into future plans and I'm sure in terms of his private conversations he didn't give any."

He said that the event's guests were broader than just hedge fund managers and also included property developers.

Mr Berry said these individuals "should be lauded" for supporting political parties and that the reception was part of the "normal drumbeat" of treasury events.

The Tory party chairman also noted that he believed Mr Kwarteng was "drinking a soft drink" at the do.

Also probed on the champagne reception, Liz Truss said Mr Kwarteng "meets business people all the time".

"I do not manage Kwasi Kwarteng's diary, believe me," the PM told the BBC.

Pressed on whether it would have been better if he had not attended since people are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, Ms Truss said: "I get up every morning as prime minister thinking how can we make our country more successful, how can we reassure people, how can we help people get through these very difficult times and we do face difficult times...

"And that's what I'm focused on. That's what the chancellor is focused on and that is what the whole cabinet is focused on."

Read more:
Labour surges to record lead in polls
Devolved nations demand meeting with chancellor as Tory top team double down

The Liberal Democrats have called for an inquiry into the matter.

The party's treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: "While struggling homeowners saw their mortgage bills spiral, it seems the chancellor was sipping champagne with hedge fund managers profiting from the falling pound.

"How out of touch can you get? We need an official inquiry into this now."

A source close to the chancellor said: "Any suggestion attendees had access to privileged information is total nonsense.

"The Growth Plan published on Friday included a commitment to review our tax code to make it simpler, better for families and more pro-growth.

"The government's ambitions on lowering the tax burden are hardly a state secret."

The prime minister is set to face a wretched week at the Tory Party conference after the disastrous reaction to Mr Kwarteng's tax-cutting mini-budget last month.

But ahead of the official opening of the event in Birmingham which comes at the end of another tumultuous week for the Conservative Party, Ms Truss said she was sticking to her guns and that the tax cuts were essential to getting the economy to grow again.

A series of polls taken this week have shown a massive drop in popularity for the Tories and a record high for Labour following the mini-budget.

The latest poll from Opinium showed 55% of voters disapprove of both Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng while Labour enjoyed a 19-point boost.

And 75% of all voters think they have lost control of the economy. When it comes to Tory voters, 71% think they do not have the economy under control versus just 24% who believe they do.

But despite the criticism and plummeting support, Ms Truss this morning doubled down on the decision to remove the top rate of income tax (45%) as "it's part of an overall package of making our tax system simpler and lower" - but admitted the policy was not discussed with the cabinet.

"It was a decision that the chancellor made," she told the BBC.

Latest Stories

  • Liz Truss Points Finger At Kwasi Kwarteng Over 45p Tax Cut Fiasco

    The prime minister said it was the chancellor's decision to abolish the rate paid by the UK's highest earners.

  • Gov. Newsom demands California regulator take action to lower gas prices

    Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for California regulators to speed up the transition to cheaper winter-blend gasoline as prices at the pump keep rising. Newsom sent a letter to the California Air Resources Board on Friday directing it to take whatever steps are necessary to allow refineries to begin making and distributing winter-blend gasoline. The blend, normally only allowed to be made after Oct. 31, is easier to make and cheaper for consumers. "Gas prices in the state are approaching record highs. If this situation continues, it may cause unacceptable price impacts for consumers and small businesses, significant economic disruption and serious harm to public safety and welfare," Newsom said in the letter obtained by KCRA 3.

  • DOJ Seeks Expedited Appeal In Trump's Mar-A-Lago Documents Battle

    Department of Justice officials argued in a motion filed Friday that the appointment of the special master is still hindering its investigation.

  • Archives: Records from Trump WH staffers remain missing

    The National Archives and Records Administration informed lawmakers that a number of electronic communications from Trump White House staffers remain missing, nearly two years since the administration was required to turn them over. The nation's record-keeping agency, in a letter Friday to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, said that despite an ongoing effort by staff, electronic communications between certain unidentified White House officials were still not in their custody. "While there is no easy way to establish absolute accountability, we do know that we do not have custody of everything we should," Debra Steidel Wall, the acting U.S. archivist, wrote in a letter to Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.

  • Liz Truss admits mistakes over mini-budget but stands by tax-cutting package

    The Prime Minister said she had not laid the ground properly for the plan.

  • Demoted grandchildren, a determined Queen and an ‘unedifying’ public spat. Inside Europe’s new royal scandal

    Queen Margrethe II of Denmark will strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles, a decision she says ‘will be good for them’

  • Consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check fired by NFL players union

    The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check last Sunday has been fired by the NFL Players Association, a source confirmed to the Miami Herald, after the union found the person made multiple mistakes in the evaluation.

  • Liz Truss sticks by plan but admits mistakes, and says top-rate tax cut was chancellor's idea

    Liz Truss has admitted that she "should have laid the ground better" for the government's tax-cutting mini-budget after the pound slumped to a record low. Ms Truss also doubled down on the decision to remove the top rate of income tax (45%) as "it's part of an overall package of making our tax system simpler and lower" - but admitted the policy was not discussed with the cabinet. "It was a decision that the chancellor made," she Ms told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

  • National Archives still missing some Trump administration records

    The National Archives has still not recovered all the presidential records that should have been turned over at the end of the Trump administration, according to a new letter to Congress from the acting archivist. "We do know that we do not have custody of everything we should," Debra Steidel Wall, acting archivist of the United States, said in her letter to Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., suggesting that former officials had still not turned over electronic messages of official business done on personal accounts. Wall's letter was a response to a Sept. 13 request from Maloney seeking an "urgent review" of "whether presidential records remain unaccounted for and potentially in the possession of the former president."

  • Ukraine presses counteroffensive after Russian setback

    Russia attacked the Ukrainian president’s hometown and other targets with suicide drones on Sunday, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counteroffensive that has reshaped the war. Russia’s loss of Lyman, which it had been using as a transport and logistics hub, is a new blow to the Kremlin as it seeks to escalate the war by illegally annexing four regions of Ukraine and heightening its threats to use nuclear force. Ukraine's recent gains have embarrassed Russian President Vladimir Putin and prompted rare domestic criticism.

  • Ukraine troops say they take key town, Putin ally mulls possible nuclear response

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian troops said on Saturday they had taken the key bastion of Lyman in occupied eastern Ukraine, a stinging defeat that prompted a close ally of President Vladimir Putin to call for the possible use of low-grade nuclear weapons. The capture came just a day after Putin proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions - including Donetsk, where Lyman is located - and placed them under Russia's nuclear umbrella, at a ceremony that was condemned by Kyiv and the West as an illegitimate farce.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Calgary Stampeders sign quarterback Maier to contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders signed American quarterback Jake Maier to a contract extension through the 2024 season Tuesday. Maier began the year as the backup to veteran Bo Levi Mitchell but became Calgary's starter before its 31-29 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Aug. 25. He has guided the Stampeders (9-5) to victory in three of his five starts heading into the club's home game Saturday night against the Toronto Argonauts (8-5). "Jake's play has been very consistent and, for a young q

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l