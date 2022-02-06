Kwasi Kwarteng: Boris Johnson Was Right To Claim Crime Is Falling When It's Actually Going Up

Kevin Schofield
·2 min read
Kwasi Kwarteng (Photo: BBC)
Kwasi Kwarteng (Photo: BBC)

Kwasi Kwarteng has been mocked after he claimed Boris Johnson was right to tell MPs that crime is falling even though it is actually going up.

The Business Secretary defended the prime minister for ignoring the rise in fraud cases when he made the inaccurate claim in the Commons.

Johnson said crime had fallen by 14 per cent under his government.

But according to the UK Statistics Authority, once fraud and computer misuse are included, the crime rate has actually gone up by 14 per cent.

Challenged on the PM’s untrue claims on the BBC’s Sunday Morning show, Kwarteng said: “I don’t know why you say it isn’t true. I don’t know what the evidence is for it not being true.

“All I know is that certainly on the doorstep people are saying that there is progress being made.”

Presented with figures showing fraud is on the rise, the minister said: “When people talk about crime - I think fraud is really important - but people are talking particularly about burglaries, about personal injury, about physical crimes, and I think in that context we’re seeing lower crimes. I think the prime minister was right.

“He was talking about personal injury and crime in relation to individuals.

“The point the prime minister was making in terms of the crime people experience in their day-to-day lives, in terms of burglary - not fraud - but in terms of physical injury, has gone down, that’s absolutely right.”

The minister was roundly mocked on Twitter for his bizarre defence of the PM.

Earlier on Sky News, Kwarteng had reignited the Cabinet split over the Jimmy Savile row by insisting it had been “entirely legitimate” for the prime minister to wrongly accuse Keir Starmer of letting Jimmy Savile escape justice when he was Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Business Secretary’s support for the PM over the row puts him at odds with Cabinet colleagues Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, both of whom have distanced themselves from the remarks.

Kwarteng said: “It was perfectly reasonable to mention the fact Sir Keir apologised on behalf of the organisation he led about the fact they failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile. So the fact he apologised suggests he does at some level bear some responsibility.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian downhill skiers aim for Olympic success

    BEIJING — One was a figure skater. One was a hockey player. Another was — shh, don’t tell anyone! — “never a hockey guy” and always preferred skiing and mountain biking over the national sport. One thing that the new generation of Canadian downhillers have in common with each other, though, is that they all grew up racing in the Whistler Mountain Ski Club. They don’t have a nickname yet. But like the Crazy Canucks and Canadian Cowboys of yesteryear, they’ve got plenty of speed and they want to s

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in

  • Norway takes Olympic gold in 3-way sprint in biathlon relay

    ZHANGJAIKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway moved ahead of his French and Russian rivals in the final meters of the mixed relay to take gold Saturday in the first biathlon race of the Beijing Olympics. Boe, Quentin Fillon Maillet of France and Eduard Latypov of the Russian team left the range close together after the last round of shooting and raced for position until the final stretch, when Boe sprinted for the win in 1 hour, 6 seconds. “With the 2-kilometer course here, I knew it

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • For Steelers assistant Austin, a long and mysterious wait

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Teryl Austin has been where Brian Flores is many times. Eleven to be exact, but who's counting? Well, Austin is. It's hard not to when you walk into the office of an NFL general manager in hopes of landing the head coaching job you've always wanted — a job you believe you're qualified for — on nearly a dozen occasions, only to eventually get the dreaded “thanks but no thanks” phone call. Every single time. “It's a lot,” the Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant coach t

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Suns' Booker, Paul picked as NBA All-Star reserves

    NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker and Chris Paul were chosen Thursday as reserves for the NBA All-Star Game, giving the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns two selections. The Utah Jazz also got a pair with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, but the Cleveland Cavaliers had to settle for one player in the game they will host Feb. 20. Guard Darius Garland will represent the Cavaliers but center Jarrett Allen was not among the seven players from the Eastern Conference. The other reserves from the Western Conference

  • Earplugs may help USA Luge's Summer Britcher at the Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Earplugs may be USA Luge veteran Summer Britcher’s secret weapon at the Beijing Olympics. That has nothing to do with noise. The start to a luge race is critical: Sliders, wearing gloves with tiny spikes on the bottom of their fingertips, dig into the ice as they paddle at the start and look to build every bit of momentum possible to start propelling them down the track. But Britcher has a broken middle finger on her left hand, so she’s going with a new plan at the start. She’ll d

  • Canadian women's hockey team keeps rolling with 11 goals in blowout of Finland

    In her first Olympics, Canada's Sarah Fillier is quickly proving she belongs. The 21-year-old Georgetown, Ont., native scored twice, Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner each recorded hat tricks and the Canadian women's hockey team stormed past Finland with an 11-1 victory on Saturday at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing. "It speaks to the depth on our team," Fillier said. "We have a ton of skill and a ton of talent and we're willing to score any way we can. ... It's really from everywhere on the

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.

  • Draisaitl, Caufield, Jim Benning: The NHL predictions we got wrong

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian and the crew take a midseason moment to reflect on NHL predictions they made but would like to take back. Who would have thought Jim Benning would be fired, that Cole Caufield wouldn't build on his performances in last year's playoffs and that Leon Draisaitl would have more goals than Connor McDavid?The Zone Time crew also rank the NHL's best teams at the All-Star break, and Julian hosts an impromptu Olympic hockey trivia game.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t

  • 150,000 fans to be invited to events at Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — About 150,000 spectators are expected to be invited to attend events at the Beijing Olympics in two of the three clusters of venues, organizers said Thursday. Plans to sell tickets to international visitors were scrapped last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and the block was extended to residents of China in January. Venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou are now set to have invited spectators but Alpine skiing and sliding sports in Yanqing will go ahead without fans. Invited

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do