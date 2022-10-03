Pound forced back as Kwasi Kwarteng says he won’t resign - live updates

James Warrington
·11 min read
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng Liz Truss tax cut Budget pound sterling markets - REUTERS/Toby Melville
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng Liz Truss tax cut Budget pound sterling markets - REUTERS/Toby Melville

The pound has wiped out its gains against the dollar after Kwasi Kwarteng said he will not resign following an embarrassing U-turn on tax cuts.

Sterling had jumped as much as 1pc in early trading amid reports the Government would not go ahead with ditching the 45pc rate of additional tax.

But it fell back to around $1.12 after the Chancellor said he would not resign. He declined to admit the planned tax cut was a mistake, telling the BBC: “What I admit was that it was a massive distraction on what was a strong package.”

The dramatic U-turn follows a backlash from within the Conservative Party after the tax-cutting mini-Budget sparked turmoil in markets and sent the pound tumbling to an all-time low.

Mr Kwarteng said the decision had been made “in a spirit of contrition and humility” and insisted the Government was “100pc focused on the growth plan”.

09:02 AM

Reaction: Pound will fall again despite tax cut U-turn

The pound is likely to crash back towards last week's lows over the next three months, despite a partial recovery today.

That's according to Mansoor Modi-uddin, chief economist at the Bank of Singapore, who said: "I don't expect the Government to fully unwind all its proposed tax cuts without further market pressure first."

He said investors were still concerned about how the UK will fund its budget and current account deficit.

Mr Modi-uddin added: "It's politically difficult for any new Government to announce major changes in fiscal or any other policy then reverse them quickly again."

08:46 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has started the week firmly in the red as markets continue to baulk at the Government's mini-Budget plans.

The blue-chip index tumbled 1pc in early trading, even after Kwasi Kwarteng said the scrapping of the 45pc additional rate of income tax won't go ahead.

AstraZeneca was the biggest drag on the index, while there were falls for consumer staples including UnileverDiageo and British American Tobacco also weighed.

Shell and BP bucked the trend, gaining 1.5pc and 2pc respectively as oil prices jumped on a potential cut to Ope output.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 was also down 1pc. Telecom Plus jumped as much as 24pc – its biggest rise since 2001 – after a positive trading update.

08:25 AM

Credit Suisse tumbles as boss fails to calm markets

Credit Suisse markets&nbsp; - REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
Credit Suisse markets - REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Elsewhere, shares in Credit Suisse have tumbled at the open as investor jitters remain despite the chief executive's attempt to calm markets.

The Swiss lender dropped as much as 6.6pc in Zurich, hovering near record lows and taking this year's decline to 58pc. Credit default swaps climbed to their highest since 2009.

The Bank of England has been liaising with Credit Suisse after a statement from chief executive Ulrich Koerner on Friday mixed with a febrile atmosphere on global markets to fuel speculation over potential threats to the 166-year-old lender’s stability.

Earlier today, the bank said it had postponed the planned capital raise for its real estate fund.

Read more on this story: Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence

08:18 AM

Kwarteng: We're not looking at new austerity measures

The Chancellor has downplayed the prospect of new austerity measures to cut public spending, after reversing his plan to abolish the top rate of income tax.

Asked about the possibility of further austerity measures, Kwasi Kwarteng said: "I don't think so at all."

He told LBC: "I think what we're trying to focus on is growing the pie, growing the economy."

08:15 AM

Labour: Whole Budget needs reversing

Labour has put out a statement in response to this morning's U-turn and, unsurprisingly, they say it's not enough.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves says the Tories have "destroyed their economic credibility and damaged trust in the British economy".

She says the Government needs to reverse its entire "economic, discredited trickle down strategy".

08:12 AM

Traders scale back bets on interest rate rises

There's some more validation for the U-turn in rates markets, with traders paring back their expectations for further Bank of England moves.

Markets are pricing in under 125 basis points of interest rate rises in November, down from 140 basis points at the end of last week.

At the height of the market turmoil last week, traders had been betting on 200 basis points, meaning rates would rise a full two percentage points to 4.25pc.

If confirmed, the increase would still be considered a major hike. However, the easing in expectations is a sign that the Government's willingness to reconsider its fiscal plans is relieving pressure on the Bank of England to act aggressively.

08:08 AM

Bond yields fall on tax cut U-turn

There has been some positive reaction in the markets, with gilts opening stronger following the tax-cut U-turn.

Yields on the 10-year dropped 10 basis points to 3.99pc, while the 30-year is down to 3.73pc.

08:04 AM

FTSE 100 tumbles at the open

The FTSE 100 has dropped sharply at the open as the Government's U-turn on tax cuts shows little sign of easing market turmoil.

The blue-chip index tumbled 1.1pc to 6,815 points.

07:50 AM

Pound wipes out gains against dollar

Well, that was short-lived. After surging around 1pc in early trading, the pound has now erased all its gains against the dollar.

Traders took comfort from reports that the Government would scrap plans to abolish the additional rate of tax, but it seems positive sentiment faded as soon as the Chancellor confirmed the move.

The pound is now trading at around $1.1179.

07:43 AM

Kwarteng: I haven't considered resigning

Kwasi Kwarteng is now talking to the BBC following a humiliating U-turn on the income tax cut.

The Chancellor said he took responsibility for the blunder but insisted he hasn't considered resigning and stuck by what he described as a "strong growth package".

He says the Government is focused on getting away from high taxes, but says the move to scrap the 45pc additional rate was "drowning out" the rest of the interventions in the mini-Budget.

07:28 AM

Kwarteng: We get it, and we have listened

It's confirmed – the Government is scrapped the planned abolition of the 45pc rate of additional income tax.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng says it was clear the move had "become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country".

07:25 AM

Pound gains on tax cut U-turn

Sterling has pushed higher amid reports the Government will announce a U-turn on its planned income tax cut.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng are said to have decided not to proceed with the crapping of the 45pc additional tax rate following a backlash from party members at conference.

We're expecting a statement from the Chancellor imminently.

06:43 AM

OPEC+ to consider substantial oil output cut

OPEC+ is set to consider slashing oil output by more than one million barrels a day, according to delegates.

The group will meet in person on Wednesday for the first time in more than two years.

A larger-than-expected reduction would reflect the scale of the producer group’s concern that the global economy is slowing fast in the face of rapidly tightening monetary policy.

A final decision won’t be made until oil ministers meet in OPEC’s Vienna headquarters, the delegates said. The cut would be the largest since the start of the pandemic.

“OPEC+ are very focused on stronger US interest rates and its impact on emerging-market demand,” said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd.

“Hence, they want to pre-empt any possible surpluses” in the global market."

06:27 AM

Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence

The Bank of England has been liaising with Swiss authorities after an attempt by Credit Suisse to calm nerves instead stoked fears of further turbulence in the financial system, writes Oliver Gill.

There were no major developments at the Zurich-based lender over the weekend after a statement from chief executive Ulrich Koerner on Friday mixed with a febrile atmosphere on global markets to fuel speculation over potential threats to the 166-year-old lender’s stability.

Mr Koerner told employees that Credit Suisse is at a “critical moment” as he prepares restructuring, but urged them not to confuse the “day-to-day” stock price performance with the Swiss firm’s “strong capital base and liquidity position”.

Read the full story here

Credit Suisse's CEO Ulrich Koerner - Reuters
Credit Suisse's CEO Ulrich Koerner - Reuters

05:52 AM

Europe stock futures fall amid UK turmoil

European stock futures dropped amid concerns of economic and political turmoil in the UK, and as the challenges facing Credit Suisse Group AG weighed on sentiment.

December contracts on the Euro Stoxx 50 Index plummeted as much as 2.4pc in Asian morning trading hours and FTSE 100 futures shed as much as 1.8pc before both pared losses.

Britain's turmoil has added to headwinds for Europe investors already grappling with the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine as well as global concerns tied to inflation and higher rates.

05:05 AM

'Major currencies wrestling strong US dollar'

Kwasi Kwarteng will today say that “major currencies” are “wrestling an incredibly strong US dollar”.

“I refuse to accept that it is somehow Britain’s destiny to fall into middle-income status or that the tax burden reaching a 70-year high is somehow inevitable,” he will say.

“It isn’t, and shouldn’t be. We needed a new approach, focused on raising economic growth.

“That is the only real way to deliver higher wages, more jobs and, crucially, revenue to fund our precious public services – and it is the only way to achieve long-term fiscal sustainability.

“We must stay the course. I am confident our plan is the right one.”

Read the full story on what the Chancellor is set to say here

04:51 AM

Sterling down in early trading

Good morning. 

Sterling fell 0.19pc to $1.1144 in early trading, however it has rebounded strongly since the Bank of England announced it would buy as much government debt as needed to restore order.

The Bank of England was last night liaising with Swiss authorities after an attempt by Credit Suisse to calm nerves instead stoked fears of further turbulence in the financial system.

In his Conservative Party conference speech today, Mr Kwarteng is set to argue that an "incredibly strong US dollar" is a problem facing all economies, rather than just the UK.

5 things to start your day

1) Julian Jessop: The markets are wrong about ‘Trussonomics’ just like they were about Brexit

2) ‘Chaotic’ service puts west coast main line contract under threat - Avanti West Coast 'should be stripped of control', says Greater Manchester mayor

3) Dollar strength puts pressure on Jaguar Land Rover’s debts - Over a third of the £8.9bn debt held by Britain’s biggest car manufacturer is in dollars

4) Pension titan vows to back nuclear power renaissance - Phoenix Group breaks ranks with rivals to back new stations

5) Liam Halligan: The £895bn QE monster is really to blame for the market meltdown 

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks dropped again at the start of trade on Monday, with investors looking ahead to a key US jobs report at the end of the week, while attention will also turn to the upcoming earnings season.

The Hang Seng Index lost 1pc, or 172.58 points to 17,050.25. Meanwhile, mainland Chinese markets are closed all week for a national holiday.

Tokyo stocks opened lower, extending falls on Wall Street, where fears grew that monetary tightening could lead to a global recession.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.89pc, or 231.30 points, at 25,705.91 in early trade, while the broader Topix index plummeted 0.73pc, or 13.48 points, to 1,822.46.

Coming up today

  • Economics: Manufacturing PMI (UK, US, EU)

  • Corporate: Joules (full-year), Renewi (trading statement)

