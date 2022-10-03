Kwarteng to vow 'iron-clad commitment to fiscal discipline' - live updates

Kwasi Kwarteng will on Monday say his economic plan is 'sound, credible and will increase growth - Bloomberg

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will today promise an "iron-clad" commitment to fiscal discipline following recent market turmoil, while vowing to "stay the course" with the Government's planned tax cuts.

Mr Kwarteng is set to defend his plan to boost UK economic growth and attempt to calm the markets in a crunch Conservative Party conference speech on Monday.

The Chancellor's mini-Budget sparked market chaos and received criticism from the International Monetary Fund. It later resulted in a £65 billion emergency intervention by the Bank of England to restore order.

Sterling has recovered from its initial slump and government bond yields have stabilised - albeit at a high level - following the Bank of England's intervention.

The plan to axe the 45p income tax rate at a time when many households face a cost-of-living crisis has been condemned by political opponents and Tory critics, with Mr Kwarteng bearing the brunt of the criticism.

05:52 AM

Europe stock futures fall amid UK turmoil

European stock futures dropped amid concerns of economic and political turmoil in the UK, and as the challenges facing Credit Suisse Group AG weighed on sentiment.

December contracts on the Euro Stoxx 50 Index plummeted as much as 2.4pc in Asian morning trading hours and FTSE 100 futures shed as much as 1.8pc before both pared losses.

Britain's turmoil has added to headwinds for Europe investors already grappling with the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine as well as global concerns tied to inflation and higher rates.

05:05 AM

'Major currencies wrestling strong US dollar'

Kwasi Kwarteng will today say that “major currencies” are “wrestling an incredibly strong US dollar”.

Story continues

“I refuse to accept that it is somehow Britain’s destiny to fall into middle-income status or that the tax burden reaching a 70-year high is somehow inevitable,” he will say.

“It isn’t, and shouldn’t be. We needed a new approach, focused on raising economic growth.

“That is the only real way to deliver higher wages, more jobs and, crucially, revenue to fund our precious public services – and it is the only way to achieve long-term fiscal sustainability.

“We must stay the course. I am confident our plan is the right one.”

Read the full story on what the Chancellor is set to say here

04:51 AM

Sterling down in early trading

Good morning.

Sterling fell 0.19pc to $1.1144 in early trading, however it has rebounded strongly since the Bank of England announced it would buy as much government debt as needed to restore order.

The Bank of England was last night liaising with Swiss authorities after an attempt by Credit Suisse to calm nerves instead stoked fears of further turbulence in the financial system.

In his Conservative Party conference speech today, Mr Kwarteng is set to argue that an "incredibly strong US dollar" is a problem facing all economies, rather than just the UK.

5 things to start your day

1) Julian Jessop: The markets are wrong about ‘Trussonomics’ just like they were about Brexit

2) ‘Chaotic’ service puts west coast main line contract under threat - Avanti West Coast 'should be stripped of control', says Greater Manchester mayor

3) Dollar strength puts pressure on Jaguar Land Rover’s debts - Over a third of the £8.9bn debt held by Britain’s biggest car manufacturer is in dollars

4) Pension titan vows to back nuclear power renaissance - Phoenix Group breaks ranks with rivals to back new stations

5) Liam Halligan: The £895bn QE monster is really to blame for the market meltdown

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks dropped again at the start of trade on Monday, with investors looking ahead to a key US jobs report at the end of the week, while attention will also turn to the upcoming earnings season.

The Hang Seng Index lost 1pc, or 172.58 points to 17,050.25. Meanwhile, mainland Chinese markets are closed all week for a national holiday.

Tokyo stocks opened lower, extending falls on Wall Street, where fears grew that monetary tightening could lead to a global recession.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.89pc, or 231.30 points, at 25,705.91 in early trade, while the broader Topix index plummeted 0.73pc, or 13.48 points, to 1,822.46.

Coming up today