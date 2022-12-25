Kwanzaa starts Monday. Learn how it’s celebrated, find events in the Triangle

Kimberly Cataudella
    Kwanzaa starts Monday. Learn how it’s celebrated, find events in the Triangle

    Kwanzaa starts Monday. Learn how it’s celebrated, find events in the Triangle

    Kwanzaa starts Monday. Learn how it’s celebrated, find events in the Triangle

    Kwanzaa starts Monday. Learn how it’s celebrated, find events in the Triangle

Kwanzaa is an annual week-long celebration honoring Black history and culture.

The holiday celebrates seven values in African culture: unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

The holiday began in 1966 when it was created by Dr. Maulana Karenga, an activist and professor of Africana studies. The holiday represented family, culture and heritage, and it was modeled after African harvest celebrations.

Kwanzaa became popular in the 1980s and 1990s in tandem with the Black Power movement, making up the trio of winter holidays along with Christmas and Hanukkah.

The name derives from the phrase “matunda ya kwanka,” meaning “first fruits” in Swahili. It’s sometimes spelled with only one “a” at the end: Kwanza.

When is Kwanzaa?

Kwanzaa begins annually on Monday, Dec. 26. Its last day is Sunday, Jan. 1.

Since Kwanzaa begins immediately after Christmas, it’s often incorrectly referred to as “Black Christmas” or “African Christmas.” But the holiday is cultural (not religious), and it’s not a Christmas replacement. Many people who celebrate Kwanzaa also celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah or holidays of other religious traditions.

What are the seven values or principles of Kwanzaa?

The holiday centers around the Nguzo Saba (The Seven Principles). Here’s how Karegna defines each principle via his Kwanzaa website:

1. Umoja means “unity:” To strive for and maintain unity in the family, community, nation and race.

2. Kujichagulia means “self-determination:” To define ourselves, name ourselves, create for ourselves and speak for ourselves.

3. Ujima means “collective work and responsibility:” To build and maintain our community together and make our brother’s and sister’s problems our problems and to solve them together.

4. Ujamaa means “cooperative economics:” To build and maintain our own stores, shops and other businesses and to profit from them together. Similar to ujima, this principle refers to uplifting your community economically.

5. Nia means “purpose:” To make our collective vocation the building and developing of our community in order to restore our people to their traditional greatness.

6. Kuumba means “creativity:” To do always as much as we can, in the way we can, in order to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it.

7. Imani means “faith:” To believe with all our heart in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders and the righteousness and victory of our struggle.

(Source: officialkwanzaawebsite.org)

How is Kwanzaa celebrated?

“The most important part of Kwanzaa is the seven principles. Even though Kwanzaa is celebrated at the end of the year, we are supposed to be thinking about and living out these seven principles all year long,” Andaiye Qaasim, assistant director of NC State’s African American Cultural Center, told The News & Observer.

“The principles come from an Afro-Diasporic cultural framework, but they also transcend religious beliefs or even one cultural framework. They’re ultimately universal, and that’s one of the most powerful parts of Kwanzaa.”

Here are common ways to celebrate Kwanzaa:

• Light the kinara each night: The seven candles on the kinara — the candle holder — signifies each of the holiday’s principles.

The kinara has three red candles on the left, three green candles on the right and one black candle in the center. The black candle, which represents unity (umoja), is lit first. Then lighting alternates between the red and green candles, beginning on the outside of the kinara and moving inward. One candle is lit per day of the celebration.

These candle colors symbolize the holiday’s people (black), the noble blood uniting all people of African ancestry (red) and Africa’s rich land (green). They can also symbolize struggle (red) and hope (green). These significant colors have been used in flags for African liberation movements.

• Giving gifts (“zawadi”): These special gifts are usually handmade, but personal enrichment presents, such as books and journals, are also popular.

“The focus isn’t on materialism but edification,” Qaasim said. “It’s encouraging creativity — my parents would encourage us to make Kwanzaa cards and write encouraging notes, or bake something for our family.”

Zawadi are typically given to children, but anyone can participate. Qaasim grew up watching her parents give one another zawadi each year.

• Learn and perform song and dance: People of all ages are encouraged to participate in traditional and contemporary songs and dances to celebrate African and African-American heritage.

• Talk about the themes: Karegna encourages a daily conversation about the principle of the day with “cultural storytelling and creative games,” a longstanding tradition.

• Enjoy the karamu feast: The karamu feast is a popular gathering to finish out the week-long celebration. It’s traditionally held on Dec. 31.

What does Harambee mean?

You’ll probably see and hear “Harambee!” written on Kwanzaa event invitations and spoken during community events. The Swahili word translates to “all pull together.”

“Kwanzaa is a powerful reminder that our culture is living,” Qaasim said. “Whether one has roots on the African continent, or their roots are centered in the African Diaspora, we are constantly holding onto our traditions and building new ones together. This is a powerful reminder in Kwanzaa: unity and perseverance.”

Local NC Kwanzaa events

Check out the list below. (If we missed any, email ask@newsobserver.com.)

▪ Together at Kwanzaa: A family-friendly event celebrating the principle of Ujima, featuring performances, a candle lighting ceremony, food, shopping and more. Canned foods and toiletries will be collected for a local non-profit. Date: Dec. 28 Time: 8 p.m. Location: C3 at The Venue, 5293 Capital Blvd., Raleigh. Cost: Free. Info: facebook.com/events/425874602594163

▪ Kwanzaa Celebration: Kwanzaa Celebration at The Cary Arts Center. Cary Kwanzaa is a communal, cultural celebration that honors African-American people and their heritage. Date: Dec. 30 Time: 12-5 p.m. Location: The Cary Arts Center Info: townofcary.org

▪ 2022 Kwanzaa Family Fest: A full day of fun, interactive activities for the entire family. The traditional Kwanzaa program will follow (3-4 p.m.) Date: Dec. 31 Time: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Location: Bethel AME Church, 200 N. Regan St., Greensboro Info: facebook.com/events/3960071980886064

▪ Kwanzaa Fest: A family-friendly event celebrating the principle of Imani, which means faith. There will be a children’s village with a drumming class. The first one hundred children will receive a “Davis Goodie Bag” filled with educational materials, toys and coupons from local businesses. There will be an open market for vendors, dancing, singing, poetry and more. Canned foods and toiletry items will be collected for a local non-profit. Date: Jan. 1 Time: Noon. Location: Durham Armory, 220 Foster St., Durham Cost. Free. Info: facebook.com/events/357383856563441

Ask the N&O

Have a question you’d like answered? Or maybe a tip or story idea you’d like to share? The News & Observer’s Service Journalism team wants to hear from you. For useful and practical information from our staff, reach us by submitting questions to our form or sending an email to ask@newsobserver.com.

