Can Kwamie Lassiter II make the roster of the NFL’s Bengals? His brother says, ‘Yes.’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gary Bedore
·6 min read
Gary Bedore, KC Star
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Burrow
    Joe Burrow
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Darrin Simmons
    American football coach and former player
  • Tee Higgins
    American football wide receiver
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Kansas redshirt junior cornerback Kwinton Lassiter has been busy practicing football and studying his playbook while making sure to eat well and get his rest the past two weeks at preseason training camp.

One of his closest family members has been doing the same but in a different setting.

Former KU wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II is a rookie free agent pass catcher/return man with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals. Just months removed from KU, he’s battling to make the team’s 53-man roster.

“He is doing real well there, connecting well with (Bengals QB) Joe Burrow. He is hopeful. He has a really good chance. I think he’ll make the team,” Kwinton Lassiter said of his brother in an interview with The Star at Wednesday’s KU football Media Day.

Kwinton Lassiter, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound former Lawrence Free State High and Butler Community College defensive back, formerly from Chandler, Arizona, makes sure to keep in close contact with Kwamie II, who last season caught 59 passes for 653 yards and three touchdowns. Kwamie II also returned eight punts for 108 yards (13.5 average) his senior year for the (2-10) Jayhawks.

“We talk every day,” Kwinton Lassiter said of chats on the cell phone with his sibling. “He tells me to put my head down, keep working hard, do what you are supposed to do, work on your technique, fundamentals and go hard every day.”

Kwamie II, a 6-foot-0, 175-pound graduate of Hamilton High in Chandler, Arizona, has told Kwinton that the NFL “is really different in terms of not having to go to class, having a little more free time. He said it gives him time to study the playbook and get ahead.”

The reports out of Cincinnati have been positive concerning the chances of Kwamie Lassiter II making the Bengals’ roster or the practice squad.

According to stripehype.com, ESPN’s Ben Baby tagged Lassiter the Bengals’ “most surprising offseason standout” after minicamp workouts.

“The rookie undrafted free agent had an impressive offseason. The wide receiver even earned some first-team reps on offense. If Lassiter can work his way into the special teams rotation, he might have a shot at making the roster,” Baby wrote prior to the start of training camp.

According to stripehype’s Kristen Wong: “Bengals undrafted free agent Kwamie Lassiter has a fair shot at making the team in 2022. Lassiter isn’t winning the starting receiver job anytime soon — those three roles clearly belong to Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. Should one of them get injured this season, though, Lassiter has as good a chance as anybody to spring into the wide receiver 4 position and serve as a solid backup.”

Also, undrafted Wisconsin receiver Kendric Pryor is in the mix to make the team.

Kwamie Lassiter II is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his and Kwinton’s dad, Kwamie Lassiter, who played in the NFL 10 seasons after competing at defensive back for Butler CC then the Jayhawks from 1992 to 1994.

An undrafted free agent, Kwamie Lassiter played for Arizona from 1995-2002, San Diego in 2003 and the St. Louis Rams in 2004. Kwamie Lassiter, who once had an NFL-record tying four interceptions in a single game (for Arizona against the Chargers), died of a heart attack in 2019 at the age of 49.

Coincidentally, the Bengals special teams coordinator is Darrin Simmons, college teammate of the late Kwamie Lassiter at KU.

“A fantastic teammate,” Simmons said of Kwamie after practice last Friday in an interview with bengals.com. “Very respectful. Very kind. Great leader. Always had a smile on his face. Liked by everybody.”

Of Kwamie, Simmons added to bengals.com: “He was a field general. A playmaker. He was a big reason the pendulum began to swing for Kansas for several years with that (1992) team that beat BYU in the Aloha Bowl.”

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said of Lassiter II: “Not a ton of production, but our scouts and our coaches are looking for traits on film. He’s a smooth runner. Good route running ability. Great ball skills. He protects the ball really well. Those combination of things have shown up on the field. He finds splits in the zones and makes tough catches.”

“He has to make some splash plays on special teams, but we’ve noticed he’s made splash plays on offense. He knows how to catch and take it up field,” said Bengals safety Michael Thomas to bengals.com. “He walked-on in college, so he’s been through it trying to prove himself. If he can pop a couple of punts, I can see him making it.”

Kwamie Lassiter II obviously could be cut at any moment or continue on with the Bengals, who have preseason games remaining against the New York Giants on Sunday and L.A. Rams on Aug. 27.

Simmons told bengals.com he’s looking for creativity.

“That’s a good word,” Lassiter II told the Website writer, hoping to provide just that on returns. “I feel like I can make some people miss and extend the play and get the offense back on the field.”

KU coach Lance Leipold is hoping Kwamie II makes it all the way through the final cuts and has a long NFL career.

“It’s awesome. It couldn’t happen to a better guy, how hard he’s worked, his whole story. I’m very proud of him,” Leipold said Wednesday. “After the minicamps in May or whenever that was ... Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s father is a friend of my wife and I. He sent me a text that Kwamie was doing really well. He said Joe likes him and he said, ‘That will be good (for Kwamie).’

Meanwhile, at KU, Kwinton Lassiter is coming off a 2021 season in which he recorded four tackles in two games. He had a tackle in his KU debut, the opening win over South Dakota, and had a solo tackle in a loss at Duke.

“Defense and offense I think we’re going to be great. It’s going to be exciting to see us play every game. I think it’ll be an exciting season,” Kwinton Lassiter said.

“Our defense … we bond real well on and off the field, which is important. Doing well with communication is a big part of defense,” Kwinton added.

Lassiter said one goal this season is to win games and also “to get my name out there.”

He’d love to someday vie for a spot on an NFL team like his dad and brother.

“The best part of being a Lassiter? That’s a good question,” he said with a smile. “I feel just the bond we have. When people hear our last name they know we’re going to work hard on and off the field.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • The good, bad and ugly of the Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule

    Amit Mann analyzes the rest periods, road heavy months and tough stretches of the Toronto Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule.

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe