Kvyat a "living example" of bouncing back for Gasly

Having been dropped from the Red Bull programme late in 2017 Kvyat returned to the former Toro Rosso outfit last season after a year on the sidelines as a simulator driver at Ferrari.

He was then joined in the second half of the season by Gasly after the Frenchman was replaced at Red Bull Racing by Alex Albon.

With no qualified candidates in Red Bull’s junior ranks, the Faenza outfit retained both its 2019 drivers for this season, giving a team that has often fielded rookies the most experienced line-up it has ever had.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Both thus have a further chance to prove that they are worth a second shot at RBR should a vacancy arise.

“I think almost everyone who’s come through this team has been very talented,” Kvyat told Motorsport.com.

“Some were unlucky with timing, like in my case at Red Bull Racing it was not the best timing to be in the team. I really don’t want to talk for Pierre, what happened to him at Red Bull, it wouldn’t be right.

“But now of course it’s all OK. He had a shorter time at Red Bull, and he has a living example in front of him that everything’s possible, even if you get dropped from Red Bull. It’s good that they gave a second chance to both of us, I think.”

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14 Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images