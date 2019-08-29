Kvyat "can't get too greedy" with Red Bull return hopes

raced for Red Bull in 2015 and the first part of 2016, before being demoted to Toro Rosso then dropped from the programme entirely before the end of the 2017 season.

He was re-signed by Red Bull to rejoin Toro Rosso for 2019, and scored a shock podium in the rain-hit German Grand Prix during a strong first half of the season.

However, when Red Bull opted to drop in 2020.

“One thing with Red Bull is that it is always open,” Kvyat said when asked by Motorsport.com about his chances of getting the seat for next year.

“Whenever someone doesn't perform, there is always automatic pressure. Especially if someone else in the junior team is performing.

“It is not going to change in a next few months. I cannot get too greedy, because it is incredible that I already managed to come back to Formula 1.

“Then already all of you were pushing me to the senior team after a couple of months since I came back. Maybe things are [progressing] fast. For sure Red Bull has their own plan.”

Daniil Kvyat, Red Bull Racing RB11, Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF-15T

