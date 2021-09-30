KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) shareholders have endured a 25% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) shareholders, since the share price is down 25% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 58%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 24% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because KVH Industries made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, KVH Industries saw its revenue grow by 2.8% per year, compound. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. Indeed, the stock dropped 8% over the last three years. If revenue growth accelerates, we might see the share price bounce. But ultimately the key will be whether the company can become profitability.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for KVH Industries in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

KVH Industries provided a TSR of 6.2% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 1.1% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for KVH Industries you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

