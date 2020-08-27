KVH Expands Award-winning TracVision Series with 1-meter Global Marine Satellite TV Antenna for Entertainment at Sea

New TracVision TV10 delivers expanded Ku-band HDTV coverage for yachts and commercial vessels worldwide

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), is pleased to introduce TracVision® TV10, the newest marine satellite TV antenna in KVH’s award-winning TracVision series. A 1-meter ultra-high efficiency marine antenna, the TracVision TV10 provides the biggest coverage footprint in KVH’s TracVision series and is designed to provide boat owners, charter yacht guests, and commercial vessel crews with access to live news, local channels, and TV and movie programming from leading satellite TV providers worldwide.



TracVision TV10 – the world’s lightest 1-meter Ku-band marine satellite TV antenna, weighing up to 10% less than leading competitive products – features KVH’s advanced inertial-based stabilized search functionality for fast satellite acquisition and proprietary RingFireTM technology for strong signals, wide geographic coverage, and clear reception. For easy upgrades, the TracVision TV10 features an antenna mounting pattern that matches competing 1-meter systems; system configurations support multiple receivers with simple onboard integration. The innovative belowdecks TV-Hub and TracVision app are designed to enable straightforward setup and operation.

“Whether it is a guest on a superyacht wanting to watch a favorite show or a seafarer hungry for news about world events, the TracVision TV10 provides crystal clear reception and reliable coverage offshore and in remote locations,” says Jim George, KVH’s senior director of global leisure sales.

The TracVision TV10 supports HD and SD programming from circular and linear Ku-band services around the globe. Boaters and crews can choose from an array of popular satellite TV programming services including DIRECTV®, DISH Network®, Bell TV, SKY, Canal+, TrueVisions, Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), DIRECTV Latin America, and more.



A recognized leader in marine satellite antenna technology, KVH’s TracVision line of products has won Product of Excellence awards from the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) for 22 consecutive years. KVH TracVision products include worldwide technical support delivered by more than 4,900 factory trained technicians in KVH’s global Certified Support Network (CSN) and KVH’s expert field service and technical support teams.



KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone® and TracVision product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband sm network, and AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, TracVision, RingFire, TracPhone, mini-VSAT Broadband, AgilePlans, NEWSlink, and SPORTSlink. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

