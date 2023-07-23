KVEA & KCET Lead Winners Of LA Area Emmy Awards Held At Hotel Picketed By Striking Workers

KVEA and KCET each won eight trophies at the 75th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards to lead the field just like they did at the nomination stage. Telemundo’s KVEA swept all three regularly scheduled news cast categories, morning, daytime and evening. CBS/KCAL9 followed with 4 wins, with ABC7 and Spectrum SportsNet LA tied at 3 and KMEX, Spectrum News 1 and Spectrum SportsNet at 2. The honored telecasts included two tributes to local icon Vin Scully who died last summer.

The ceremony was held Saturday night at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel whose workers have been on strike for a new contract. Videos of attendees crossing the picket line to enter the hotel were tweeted by Unite Here Local 11, which called out the TV Academy for holding the event at the struck location. In its criticism of the Academy over the choice of location, the hotel workers union was joined by striking Hollywood writers and actors including TV Academy members.

“As a @TelevisionAcad member since 1995, I am shocked and appalled to see the #LAEmmys are this oblivious to our town,” Brian Nelson wrote on Twitter.

You held this event at struck hotel @BeverlyWilshire while @UNITEHERE11 is fighting for a living wage, so either you don’t care or I invite you to start watching the news hosted some of the people crossing the picket line https://t.co/wYTS7VaLni — Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) July 23, 2023

Here is a full list of winners:

ENVIRONMENT NEWS STORY

CAN FUNGUS REVERSE CLIMATE CHANGE? Spectrum News 1

(YOUR MORNING ON SPECTRUM NEWS 1)

Rick Adams, Camera, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer

FEATURE SEGMENT

PARTERAS “THE ART OF GIVING BIRTH” (ACCESO TOTAL) KVEA

Amaya Pinto, Executive Producer Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent

Mario Marval, Editor

Alejandro Chipana, Camera

Luis Miron, Associate Produce

L.A. LOCAL COLOR

OWNING THE BLOCK (BROKEN BREAD) KCET

Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Emily Mraz, Executive Producer

Natasha Phan, Executive Producer

Antonio Diaz, Director

Chris Low, Director of Photography

Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Clara Bottoms, Producer

Tanayi Seabrook, Producer

Gia Lappe, Associate Producer

Avrielle Gallagher, Supervising Producer

BUSINESS/CONSUMER NEWS STORY

WHO’S HOGGING ALL THE PARKING? NBC4

(NBC4 NEWS AT 4PM & 11PM)

Josh Davis, Producer

Joel Grover, Reporter

Scott Weber, Camera, Editor

NEWS SERIES

PIZARRON 52 KVEA

KVEA

INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING

BELLE VIE KCET

Marcus Mizelle, Director, Director of Photography, Producer

HEALTH/SCIENCE NEWS STORY

TEACHING THE BLIND TO SEE CBS2/KCAL9

(CBS2 NEWS AT 5PM)

Gerri Shaftel Constant, Producer, Writer Daniel Caston, Camera

HUMAN INTEREST NEWS STORY

CHER CALVIN TAKES THE LEAP: FEMALE SKYDIVERS KTLA5

SOAR (KTLA5 NEWS AT 5PM)

Cher Calvin, Reporter

Ernesto Huerta-Juarez, Camera

Angel C. Kim, Senior Supervising Producer

Kimberly Cornell, Executive Producer

EDUCATION/INFORMATION

NUESTRA TIERRA Y SU FUTURO KMEX

KMEX

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – NEWS

L.A. PRIDE PARADE ABC7

ABC7

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – PROGRAMMING

RAMS LOS ÁNGELES CELEBRA A SUS CAMPEONES KVEA

KVEA

SPORTS FEATURE

VIN SCULLY’S FINAL HOMESTAND (BACKSTAGE: DODGERS) Spectrum SportsNet LA

Brad Feig, Producer

Jose Guzman, Editor

SPORTS TEASE

LAKERS OPENING NIGHT Spectrum SportsNet

Kareem Arnold, Editor, Producer

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORY

THE MOZART OF HIP HOP CBS2/KCAL9

(CBS2 NEWS AT 6AM)

Suzanne Marques, Reporter

ENTERTAINMENT

HOW GERMAN EXILES SHAPED HOLLYWOOD KCET

(LOST LA)

Matt Bass, Director, Director of Photography

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer

Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host

Hugh McHarg, Co-Executive Producer

Catherine Quinlan, Co-Executive Producer

Angela Boisvert, Producer

Bill Dotson, Co-Producer

Matt Litwiller, Editor

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

Lindsee Diaz, Associate Producer

Anne-Marie Maxwell, Associate Producer

MUSIC COMPOSITION

THE MIGRANT KITCHEN: RUSSIAN FOOD KCET

Jose Parody, Composer

LIVE COVERAGE OF AN UNSCHEDULED NEWS EVENT

WILD PURSUIT ABC7

ABC7

LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE

LOS ANGELES DODGERS AT SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS Spectrum SportsNet LA

Spectrum SportsNet LA

INVESTIGATIVE NEWS STORY

FOOD FOR THE HOMELESS THROWN OUT CBS2/KCAL9

David Goldstein, Reporter

John Schreiber, Photographer

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES NEWS STORY

LWOP LEADERSHIP CBS2/KCAL9

(KCAL9 NEWS AT 8PM)

Suzie Suh, Producer, Reporter, Writer

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES

ANTONIO SALAZAR-HOBSON (LA STORIES WITH GISELLE FERNANDEZ) Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (POST-PRODUCED)

BACKSTAGE: LAKERS “SHOWTIME REUNION” Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (LIVE BROADCAST)

ACCESS SPORTSNET DODGERS Spectrum SportsNet LA

Spectrum SportsNet LA

SHORT PROMO – SPORTS

ABC7 & RAMS “THIS IS OUR CITY” ABC7

Chris Gordon, Senior Producer

ARTS

DUCHAMP COMES TO PASADENA (ARTBOUND) KCET

Angela Boisvert, Executive Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Anne Edgar, Executive Producer

David Grabias, Director, Executive Producer

Nic Cha Kim, Producer

Elizabeth Newman, Producer

Hunter Drohojowska-Philp, Co-Producer

Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Marley Lister, Associate Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

CULTURE/HISTORY

FOOD AS RESISTANCE (BROKEN BREAD) KCET

Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Emily Mraz, Executive Producer

Natasha Phan, Executive Producer

Antonio Diaz, Director

Chris Low, Director of Photography

Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Edgar Sardarian, Editor

Jesus Silva, Editor

Avrielle Gallagher, Supervising Producer

ART/CULTURAL/HISTORICAL NEWS STORY

LAS ROSIES KVEA

(NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO 52 A LAS 6PM)

Sandra O’Neill, Co-Producer, Reporter, Writer

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

DISTRACTED DINING LA36

Kevin Pearcy, Executive Producer

Yury Polissky, Director, Editor, Writer

SHORT PROMO – NEWS/TOPICAL

THE MIGRANT KITCHEN KCET

Antonio Diaz, Executive Producer

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% STUDIO)

I WAS THERE WHEN… NBCLA

NBCLA

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% REMOTE)

60 AÑOS A TU LADO KMEX

Salvador C. Garcia, Executive Producer, Writer

Lucy Anguiano, Executive Producer

Maydie Encinas-Escobar, Director, Executive Producer

Luis Ortiz Cortez, Editor, Producer

Marco A Flores, Executive Producer

Arturo Quezada, Camera

Octavio Valdez, On-Camera Talent

Beatriz Gomez, Executive Producer

Oswaldo Borraez, Host

Diana Alvarado, On-Camera Talent

Alejandra Santamaria, Executive Producer

Andrea González, Host

Yarel Ramos, On-Camera Talent

INFORMATION SEGMENT

GENTRIFICATION IN CHINATOWN (BROKEN BREAD) KCET

Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Emily Mraz, Executive Producer

Natasha Phan, Executive Producer

Chris Low, Director of Photography

Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Ella Hatamian, Editor

Clara Bottoms, Producer

Avrielle Gallagher, Senior Supervising Producer

SPORTS SPECIAL

CAMINO A CATAR KVEA

KVEA

SPORTS NEWS STORY

VIN SCULLY OBIT KTTV-TV

(FOX11 10 O’CLOCK NEWS)

Joe Finkle, Producer, Writer

Jake Frahm, Editor

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY MORNING NEWSCAST: 4:00AM-11:00AM

NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO 52 A LAS 6AM KVEA

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY DAYTIME NEWSCAST: 11:00AM-7:00PM

NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO 52 A LAS 6PM KVEA

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY EVENING NEWSCAST: 7:00PM-12:00AM

NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO 52 A LAS 11PM KVEA

