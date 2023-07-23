KVEA & KCET Lead Winners Of LA Area Emmy Awards Held At Hotel Picketed By Striking Workers
KVEA and KCET each won eight trophies at the 75th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards to lead the field just like they did at the nomination stage. Telemundo’s KVEA swept all three regularly scheduled news cast categories, morning, daytime and evening. CBS/KCAL9 followed with 4 wins, with ABC7 and Spectrum SportsNet LA tied at 3 and KMEX, Spectrum News 1 and Spectrum SportsNet at 2. The honored telecasts included two tributes to local icon Vin Scully who died last summer.
The ceremony was held Saturday night at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel whose workers have been on strike for a new contract. Videos of attendees crossing the picket line to enter the hotel were tweeted by Unite Here Local 11, which called out the TV Academy for holding the event at the struck location. In its criticism of the Academy over the choice of location, the hotel workers union was joined by striking Hollywood writers and actors including TV Academy members.
“As a @TelevisionAcad member since 1995, I am shocked and appalled to see the #LAEmmys are this oblivious to our town,” Brian Nelson wrote on Twitter.
You held this event at struck hotel @BeverlyWilshire while @UNITEHERE11 is fighting for a living wage, so either you don’t care or I invite you to start watching the news hosted some of the people crossing the picket line https://t.co/wYTS7VaLni
— Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) July 23, 2023
Here is a full list of winners:
ENVIRONMENT NEWS STORY
CAN FUNGUS REVERSE CLIMATE CHANGE? Spectrum News 1
(YOUR MORNING ON SPECTRUM NEWS 1)
Rick Adams, Camera, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer
FEATURE SEGMENT
PARTERAS “THE ART OF GIVING BIRTH” (ACCESO TOTAL) KVEA
Amaya Pinto, Executive Producer Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent
Mario Marval, Editor
Alejandro Chipana, Camera
Luis Miron, Associate Produce
L.A. LOCAL COLOR
OWNING THE BLOCK (BROKEN BREAD) KCET
Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Emily Mraz, Executive Producer
Natasha Phan, Executive Producer
Antonio Diaz, Director
Chris Low, Director of Photography
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer
Clara Bottoms, Producer
Tanayi Seabrook, Producer
Gia Lappe, Associate Producer
Avrielle Gallagher, Supervising Producer
BUSINESS/CONSUMER NEWS STORY
WHO’S HOGGING ALL THE PARKING? NBC4
(NBC4 NEWS AT 4PM & 11PM)
Josh Davis, Producer
Joel Grover, Reporter
Scott Weber, Camera, Editor
NEWS SERIES
PIZARRON 52 KVEA
KVEA
INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING
BELLE VIE KCET
Marcus Mizelle, Director, Director of Photography, Producer
HEALTH/SCIENCE NEWS STORY
TEACHING THE BLIND TO SEE CBS2/KCAL9
(CBS2 NEWS AT 5PM)
Gerri Shaftel Constant, Producer, Writer Daniel Caston, Camera
HUMAN INTEREST NEWS STORY
CHER CALVIN TAKES THE LEAP: FEMALE SKYDIVERS KTLA5
SOAR (KTLA5 NEWS AT 5PM)
Cher Calvin, Reporter
Ernesto Huerta-Juarez, Camera
Angel C. Kim, Senior Supervising Producer
Kimberly Cornell, Executive Producer
EDUCATION/INFORMATION
NUESTRA TIERRA Y SU FUTURO KMEX
KMEX
LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – NEWS
L.A. PRIDE PARADE ABC7
ABC7
LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – PROGRAMMING
RAMS LOS ÁNGELES CELEBRA A SUS CAMPEONES KVEA
KVEA
SPORTS FEATURE
VIN SCULLY’S FINAL HOMESTAND (BACKSTAGE: DODGERS) Spectrum SportsNet LA
Brad Feig, Producer
Jose Guzman, Editor
SPORTS TEASE
LAKERS OPENING NIGHT Spectrum SportsNet
Kareem Arnold, Editor, Producer
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORY
THE MOZART OF HIP HOP CBS2/KCAL9
(CBS2 NEWS AT 6AM)
Suzanne Marques, Reporter
ENTERTAINMENT
HOW GERMAN EXILES SHAPED HOLLYWOOD KCET
(LOST LA)
Matt Bass, Director, Director of Photography
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer
Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host
Hugh McHarg, Co-Executive Producer
Catherine Quinlan, Co-Executive Producer
Angela Boisvert, Producer
Bill Dotson, Co-Producer
Matt Litwiller, Editor
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
Lindsee Diaz, Associate Producer
Anne-Marie Maxwell, Associate Producer
MUSIC COMPOSITION
THE MIGRANT KITCHEN: RUSSIAN FOOD KCET
Jose Parody, Composer
LIVE COVERAGE OF AN UNSCHEDULED NEWS EVENT
WILD PURSUIT ABC7
ABC7
LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE
LOS ANGELES DODGERS AT SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS Spectrum SportsNet LA
Spectrum SportsNet LA
INVESTIGATIVE NEWS STORY
FOOD FOR THE HOMELESS THROWN OUT CBS2/KCAL9
David Goldstein, Reporter
John Schreiber, Photographer
CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES NEWS STORY
LWOP LEADERSHIP CBS2/KCAL9
(KCAL9 NEWS AT 8PM)
Suzie Suh, Producer, Reporter, Writer
CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES
ANTONIO SALAZAR-HOBSON (LA STORIES WITH GISELLE FERNANDEZ) Spectrum News 1
Spectrum News 1
SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (POST-PRODUCED)
BACKSTAGE: LAKERS “SHOWTIME REUNION” Spectrum SportsNet
Spectrum SportsNet
SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (LIVE BROADCAST)
ACCESS SPORTSNET DODGERS Spectrum SportsNet LA
Spectrum SportsNet LA
SHORT PROMO – SPORTS
ABC7 & RAMS “THIS IS OUR CITY” ABC7
Chris Gordon, Senior Producer
ARTS
DUCHAMP COMES TO PASADENA (ARTBOUND) KCET
Angela Boisvert, Executive Producer
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Anne Edgar, Executive Producer
David Grabias, Director, Executive Producer
Nic Cha Kim, Producer
Elizabeth Newman, Producer
Hunter Drohojowska-Philp, Co-Producer
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer
Marley Lister, Associate Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
CULTURE/HISTORY
FOOD AS RESISTANCE (BROKEN BREAD) KCET
Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Emily Mraz, Executive Producer
Natasha Phan, Executive Producer
Antonio Diaz, Director
Chris Low, Director of Photography
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer
Edgar Sardarian, Editor
Jesus Silva, Editor
Avrielle Gallagher, Supervising Producer
ART/CULTURAL/HISTORICAL NEWS STORY
LAS ROSIES KVEA
(NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO 52 A LAS 6PM)
Sandra O’Neill, Co-Producer, Reporter, Writer
Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
DISTRACTED DINING LA36
Kevin Pearcy, Executive Producer
Yury Polissky, Director, Editor, Writer
SHORT PROMO – NEWS/TOPICAL
THE MIGRANT KITCHEN KCET
Antonio Diaz, Executive Producer
INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% STUDIO)
I WAS THERE WHEN… NBCLA
NBCLA
INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% REMOTE)
60 AÑOS A TU LADO KMEX
Salvador C. Garcia, Executive Producer, Writer
Lucy Anguiano, Executive Producer
Maydie Encinas-Escobar, Director, Executive Producer
Luis Ortiz Cortez, Editor, Producer
Marco A Flores, Executive Producer
Arturo Quezada, Camera
Octavio Valdez, On-Camera Talent
Beatriz Gomez, Executive Producer
Oswaldo Borraez, Host
Diana Alvarado, On-Camera Talent
Alejandra Santamaria, Executive Producer
Andrea González, Host
Yarel Ramos, On-Camera Talent
INFORMATION SEGMENT
GENTRIFICATION IN CHINATOWN (BROKEN BREAD) KCET
Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Emily Mraz, Executive Producer
Natasha Phan, Executive Producer
Chris Low, Director of Photography
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer
Ella Hatamian, Editor
Clara Bottoms, Producer
Avrielle Gallagher, Senior Supervising Producer
SPORTS SPECIAL
CAMINO A CATAR KVEA
KVEA
SPORTS NEWS STORY
VIN SCULLY OBIT KTTV-TV
(FOX11 10 O’CLOCK NEWS)
Joe Finkle, Producer, Writer
Jake Frahm, Editor
REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY MORNING NEWSCAST: 4:00AM-11:00AM
NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO 52 A LAS 6AM KVEA
REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY DAYTIME NEWSCAST: 11:00AM-7:00PM
NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO 52 A LAS 6PM KVEA
REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY EVENING NEWSCAST: 7:00PM-12:00AM
NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO 52 A LAS 11PM KVEA
