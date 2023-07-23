KVEA & KCET Lead Winners Of LA Area Emmy Awards Held At Hotel Picketed By Striking Workers

KVEA and KCET each won eight trophies at the 75th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards to lead the field just like they did at the nomination stage. Telemundo’s KVEA swept all three regularly scheduled news cast categories, morning, daytime and evening. CBS/KCAL9 followed with 4 wins, with ABC7 and Spectrum SportsNet LA tied at 3 and KMEX, Spectrum News 1 and Spectrum SportsNet at 2. The honored telecasts included two tributes to local icon Vin Scully who died last summer.

The ceremony was held Saturday night at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel whose workers have been on strike for a new contract. Videos of attendees crossing the picket line to enter the hotel were tweeted by Unite Here Local 11, which called out the TV Academy for holding the event at the struck location. In its criticism of the Academy over the choice of location, the hotel workers union was joined by striking Hollywood writers and actors including TV Academy members.

“As a @TelevisionAcad member since 1995, I am shocked and appalled to see the #LAEmmys are this oblivious to our town,” Brian Nelson wrote on Twitter.

Here is a full list of winners:

ENVIRONMENT NEWS STORY
CAN FUNGUS REVERSE CLIMATE CHANGE? Spectrum News 1

(YOUR MORNING ON SPECTRUM NEWS 1)
Rick Adams, Camera, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer

FEATURE SEGMENT
PARTERAS “THE ART OF GIVING BIRTH” (ACCESO TOTAL) KVEA
Amaya Pinto, Executive Producer Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent

Mario Marval, Editor
Alejandro Chipana, Camera
Luis Miron, Associate Produce

L.A. LOCAL COLOR
OWNING THE BLOCK (BROKEN BREAD) KCET
Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Emily Mraz, Executive Producer

Natasha Phan, Executive Producer

Antonio Diaz, Director
Chris Low, Director of Photography
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Clara Bottoms, Producer
Tanayi Seabrook, Producer
Gia Lappe, Associate Producer
Avrielle Gallagher, Supervising Producer

BUSINESS/CONSUMER NEWS STORY
WHO’S HOGGING ALL THE PARKING? NBC4

(NBC4 NEWS AT 4PM & 11PM)
Josh Davis, Producer
Joel Grover, Reporter
Scott Weber, Camera, Editor

NEWS SERIES
PIZARRON 52 KVEA

KVEA

INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING
BELLE VIE KCET

Marcus Mizelle, Director, Director of Photography, Producer

HEALTH/SCIENCE NEWS STORY
TEACHING THE BLIND TO SEE CBS2/KCAL9

(CBS2 NEWS AT 5PM)
Gerri Shaftel Constant, Producer, Writer Daniel Caston, Camera

HUMAN INTEREST NEWS STORY
CHER CALVIN TAKES THE LEAP: FEMALE SKYDIVERS KTLA5

SOAR (KTLA5 NEWS AT 5PM)
Cher Calvin, Reporter
Ernesto Huerta-Juarez, Camera
Angel C. Kim, Senior Supervising Producer

Kimberly Cornell, Executive Producer

EDUCATION/INFORMATION
NUESTRA TIERRA Y SU FUTURO KMEX

KMEX

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – NEWS
L.A. PRIDE PARADE ABC7

ABC7

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – PROGRAMMING
RAMS LOS ÁNGELES CELEBRA A SUS CAMPEONES KVEA

KVEA

SPORTS FEATURE
VIN SCULLY’S FINAL HOMESTAND (BACKSTAGE: DODGERS) Spectrum SportsNet LA
Brad Feig, Producer

Jose Guzman, Editor

SPORTS TEASE
LAKERS OPENING NIGHT Spectrum SportsNet
Kareem Arnold, Editor, Producer

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORY
THE MOZART OF HIP HOP CBS2/KCAL9

(CBS2 NEWS AT 6AM)
Suzanne Marques, Reporter

ENTERTAINMENT
HOW GERMAN EXILES SHAPED HOLLYWOOD KCET

(LOST LA)
Matt Bass, Director, Director of Photography

Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer
Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host

Hugh McHarg, Co-Executive Producer

Catherine Quinlan, Co-Executive Producer

Angela Boisvert, Producer
Bill Dotson, Co-Producer
Matt Litwiller, Editor
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

Lindsee Diaz, Associate Producer

Anne-Marie Maxwell, Associate Producer

MUSIC COMPOSITION
THE MIGRANT KITCHEN: RUSSIAN FOOD KCET

Jose Parody, Composer

LIVE COVERAGE OF AN UNSCHEDULED NEWS EVENT
WILD PURSUIT ABC7
ABC7

LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE
LOS ANGELES DODGERS AT SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS Spectrum SportsNet LA

Spectrum SportsNet LA

INVESTIGATIVE NEWS STORY
FOOD FOR THE HOMELESS THROWN OUT CBS2/KCAL9
David Goldstein, Reporter

John Schreiber, Photographer

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES NEWS STORY
LWOP LEADERSHIP CBS2/KCAL9

(KCAL9 NEWS AT 8PM)
Suzie Suh, Producer, Reporter, Writer

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES
ANTONIO SALAZAR-HOBSON (LA STORIES WITH GISELLE FERNANDEZ) Spectrum News 1
Spectrum News 1

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (POST-PRODUCED)
BACKSTAGE: LAKERS “SHOWTIME REUNION” Spectrum SportsNet
Spectrum SportsNet

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (LIVE BROADCAST)
ACCESS SPORTSNET DODGERS Spectrum SportsNet LA
Spectrum SportsNet LA

SHORT PROMO – SPORTS
ABC7 & RAMS “THIS IS OUR CITY” ABC7

Chris Gordon, Senior Producer

ARTS
DUCHAMP COMES TO PASADENA (ARTBOUND) KCET
Angela Boisvert, Executive Producer
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Anne Edgar, Executive Producer
David Grabias, Director, Executive Producer

Nic Cha Kim, Producer
Elizabeth Newman, Producer
Hunter Drohojowska-Philp, Co-Producer
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Marley Lister, Associate Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

CULTURE/HISTORY
FOOD AS RESISTANCE (BROKEN BREAD) KCET
Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Emily Mraz, Executive Producer

Natasha Phan, Executive Producer

Antonio Diaz, Director
Chris Low, Director of Photography
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Edgar Sardarian, Editor
Jesus Silva, Editor
Avrielle Gallagher, Supervising Producer

ART/CULTURAL/HISTORICAL NEWS STORY
LAS ROSIES KVEA

(NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO 52 A LAS 6PM)
Sandra O’Neill, Co-Producer, Reporter, Writer
Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
DISTRACTED DINING LA36
Kevin Pearcy, Executive Producer

Yury Polissky, Director, Editor, Writer

SHORT PROMO – NEWS/TOPICAL
THE MIGRANT KITCHEN KCET
Antonio Diaz, Executive Producer

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% STUDIO)
I WAS THERE WHEN… NBCLA

NBCLA

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% REMOTE)
60 AÑOS A TU LADO KMEX
Salvador C. Garcia, Executive Producer, Writer
Lucy Anguiano, Executive Producer
Maydie Encinas-Escobar, Director, Executive Producer

Luis Ortiz Cortez, Editor, Producer
Marco A Flores, Executive Producer

Arturo Quezada, Camera
Octavio Valdez, On-Camera Talent

Beatriz Gomez, Executive Producer

Oswaldo Borraez, Host
Diana Alvarado, On-Camera Talent

Alejandra Santamaria, Executive Producer

Andrea González, Host
Yarel Ramos, On-Camera Talent

INFORMATION SEGMENT
GENTRIFICATION IN CHINATOWN (BROKEN BREAD) KCET
Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Emily Mraz, Executive Producer
Natasha Phan, Executive Producer
Chris Low, Director of Photography
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Ella Hatamian, Editor
Clara Bottoms, Producer
Avrielle Gallagher, Senior Supervising Producer

SPORTS SPECIAL
CAMINO A CATAR KVEA

KVEA

SPORTS NEWS STORY
VIN SCULLY OBIT KTTV-TV

(FOX11 10 O’CLOCK NEWS)
Joe Finkle, Producer, Writer

Jake Frahm, Editor

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY MORNING NEWSCAST: 4:00AM-11:00AM
NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO 52 A LAS 6AM KVEA

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY DAYTIME NEWSCAST: 11:00AM-7:00PM
NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO 52 A LAS 6PM KVEA

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY EVENING NEWSCAST: 7:00PM-12:00AM
NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO 52 A LAS 11PM KVEA

