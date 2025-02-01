📸 Kvaratskhelia denied a first PSG goal after this shocking miss

Paris Saint-Germain new boy Khvicha Kvaratskhelia may have produced one of the misses of the season as the French champions clash with Brest away from home.

The anticipated arrival of the Georgian talisman was met with expected optimism when he made the jump from Naples, and a first goal for his new employers would do a world of good to help him settle.





And there was no better chance than for that moment today when Achraf Hakimi burst into the box before putting an incisive ball across the face of goal for Kvaratskhelia to slot home from inside six yards.

Unfortunately, the 23-year-old would shockingly see his effort wide at the back post in the 13th minute.

SO CLOSE... KVARA FIRST GOAL IS COMING 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/aO9sKlJTAx — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) February 1, 2025

His blushed would ultimately be spared for the time being, though, after in-form Ousmane Dembélé would give Luis Enrique's men a justified 1-0 lead nearly 20 minutes later.

📸 FRED TANNEAU - AFP or licensors