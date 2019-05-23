Kuznetsov offers wholesome teaching moment to Italian player at worlds

Kuzy was willing to offer a helping hand. (Getty)

Evgeny Kuznetsov is the hero the hockey world deserves.

A Reddit translator provided this wholesome story after Russia pounded Italy 10-0 at the World Championships earlier this month.

Asked about playing against a much weaker Italian team, Kuzy reflected:

“We must play. Although you understand teams levels are not equal. I constantly met the same guy at the face-off spot. I saw he just couldn't win the face-off no matter what. I told him: ‘Put you stick over mine at the face-off’. He heard me and did so. He managed to win a couple of face-offs. Saw him smiling happily during the game after that.”

The reporter asked if he was serious, to which Kuznetsov replied, “Sure. Why not? Other people were teaching me this way when I was younger. Why not helping others?”

This is pure class and sportsmanship shown by the Capitals star. They say the best way to improve is to play against better opponents, so in the end it’s a win-win situation for both teams.

We can only speculate that Kuznetsov’s teaching moment helped the Italian underdog team beat Austria five days later to clinch their spot in the top group for another year.

Another feel-good story to a World Championships that’s been chock-full of them.

