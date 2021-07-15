KUWTK : Kim Kardashian Felt Like She Had 'Agoraphobia' During Quarantine Due to Paris Robbery

The coronavirus pandemic sparked a familiar anxiety in Kim Kardashian West.

In a bonus clip released Wednesday from the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim, 40, confided in Khloé Kardashian about her apprehension to go out in public after the COVID-19 crisis began. The reality star likened her initial emotions during quarantine to those she experienced after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016.

"I feel like I had agoraphobia definitely after my robbery in Paris," the SKIMS mogul told her sister, 37. "Like definitely would stay in, hated to go out, I didn't want anybody to know where I was and didn't want to be seen. I just had such anxiety."

Kim said she was finally getting comfortable with traveling again after the robbery when the pandemic hit in early 2020. The star said the trauma from 2016 came rushing back, and she felt like "such a freak all over again."

Kim Kardashian

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

RELATED: Inside Kim Kardashian West's Night of Terror: 'She Knew She Had to Keep Quiet to Survive'

"I came to Malibu not too long ago and went to Nobu, and I have not left my house really since quarantine. I was so freaked out," Kim explained. "People were trying to come up to Kanye [West] and talk to him and come up to me and ask for photos. And I was just like, 'Absolutely not.' I would stop people and be like 'Get away. Get away. This is my first time out. I'm not comfortable with you coming a step closer.' "

Hearing her out, Khloé also seemed surprised that fans were willing to disregard social distancing and invade their space.

"It's so crazy that people even feel that comfortable to even go up to someone," she said.

Khloe Kardashian

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

RELATED: KUWTK: Kim Kardashian Gets COVID Before Redoing Baby Bar — 'Going to Take This Test, COVID or Not'

"I'm the biggest supporter of you not leaving your house," the Good American founder said. "I mean, we don't know what else is coming. Everything is so scary. And if you don't want to, I don't think you have to. Just because things are opening up doesn't mean it's safe. Protect yourself and your family at all costs. Do what you gotta do."

Story continues

Despite her fears, Kim eventually contracted COVID-19, revealing on a season 20 episode of KUWTK that her son, Saint, 5, was first to test positive for the virus before it spread to her and daughter, North, 8.

"I'm feeling pretty s-----," Kim said in a confessional. "North and I kept feeling really sick, and we took tests right before I went to bed and when I woke up in the morning the tests came back positive. We're supposed to do 12-hour study sessions every single day leading up until the test, and I've just been feeling so sick and so just awful with COVID that I can hardly even get out of bed and study."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian 'Totally Bummed' She Failed the Baby Bar a Second Time After Taking it with COVID

Still, she continued to work towards the baby bar exam, which she initially failed. She studied with friend and attorney Sam Farkas, but the virus took a serious toll on her health.

"That was probably the hardest thing I've ever, ever had to do," Kim told the cameras after taking the test for a second time. "I have about two months before we get the results, and if I don't pass, I don't care because I had COVID, and if I pass then it is a f------ miracle and I don't know how I did that. I definitely feel like I knew more this time on the test than last time on the test. I feel really confident about that, but you know you get really cloudy and you get really like, this COVID brain."

Though Kim ultimately failed the second attempt, she took it in stride and reflected on the challenging circumstances.

"So I tried my best, I had a moment like, about to blackout, but I pushed through. It is what it is," she said. "And I'm proud of myself regardless."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians wrapped in June after 20 season on E!