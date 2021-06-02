KUWTK : Khloé Kardashian Teases Kourtney for Old School Project — a Homemade PEOPLE Magazine!

Kourtney Kardashian is taking a trip down memory lane.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney, 42, digs up an old school project — prompting sister Khloé to brainstorm a way the family can say goodbye to their reality show in a meaningful way as the final season nears its conclusion.

"Have you guys seen the newest issue of PEOPLE magazine?" Kourtney asks Khloé and ex Scott Disick as she tosses a handmade "magazine" on the table.

"What is this?" asks Scott, 38.

"This was a project we had to do in high school," Kourtney explains. "I have a chest of all things like this."

As she sifts through the pages, Khloé, 36, notices an interesting part of Kourtney's projected timeline for her life.

"You're sick," the Good American mogul says with a laugh as she points to a section about what a teenaged Kourtney hoped to look like after getting plastic surgery.

"You were actually a deep young lady," Khloé adds as she continues to peruse the magazine, to which Kourtney replies, "I've always been deep."

The blast from the past inspires Khloé to suggest that the whole Kardashian family create and bury a time capsule to honor KUWTK.

"This actually just inspired me — we've been talking about doing a time capsule for years, but now it's so fitting. Let's do a time capsule about the show," she tells Kourtney and Scott.

"It would be so nice to end all of Keeping Up with the Kardashians with something that's tangible for us to have in years to come," she adds in a confessional. "And I think we should do a time capsule of our own and every family member should put something that's really sentimental to them, so that in 10 years when we dig this up, it will bring them back to something about the show."

"I feel like this is a beautiful tribute to say goodbye to Keeping Up," Khloé concludes.

The famous family announced last September that the 20th season of KUWTK would be the last. The series, which was co-created by Ryan Seacrest, premiered in 2007.

Following the series finale, a special "Housewives-style" reunion will air with the cast, hosted by Andy Cohen and covering the entire series.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!