Kuwait's cabinet hands in resignation, emir asks PM to prepare for election: KUNA

FILE PHOTO: Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmed al Sabah is sworn-in as new Emir of Kuwait

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait's new emir has asked the Gulf state's cabinet to carry on its duties and prepare for parliamentary elections due this year after the prime minister handed in his government's resignation, state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah met Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who assumed power last Wednesday, and as per the country's constitution "submitted his resignation and that of his government to ensure ministerial responsibilities are held by those who enjoy the emir's confidence", KUNA said.

It said Sheikh Nawaf expressed his full confidence in the current cabinet, which was formed last December.

Sheikh Nawaf, 83, took the helm of the U.S.-allied OPEC member state following the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed last Tuesday aged 91.

Kuwaitis have been waiting for Sheikh Nawaf to name a crown prince to help guide state affairs at a time when low oil prices and COVID-19 have hit state finances against the backdrop of continued tensions between Kuwait's larger neighbours Saudi Arabia and Iran.

His choice must be approved by parliament.





(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alison Williams and Ed Osmond)