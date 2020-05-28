Kuwait replaces full-time curfew with 12-hour one

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait will ease its full-time curfew, to be a 12-hour one during night, the interior minister said in a press conference after the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The minister added that the curfew will be from 6 PM to 6 AM, starting Sunday.

The health minister said easing the curfew will be among the first phase in a 5-phases plan, each to last at least 3 weeks, to go back to normal life.





(Reporting by Ahmed Haggagy, writing by Hesham Abdul Khalek)