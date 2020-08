KUWAIT, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Kuwait's finance minister told parliament on Sunday that the government will discuss proposed amendments to a long-debated debt law, including reducing the debt ceiling.

The government has been seeking to pass a debt law with a debt ceiling of 20 billion dinars ($65.53 billion) but has faced opposition in parliament. ($1 = 0.3052 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Yousef Saba)