From Kuwait to Crescent Heights

Every Oct. 5 is World Teachers’ Day and the theme for 2022 is: The transformation of education begins with teachers.

It has been celebrated since 1994 and unesco.org states, “It is a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming education but also to reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their talent and vocation, and to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally.”

Georgia Bull teaches senior high English and social studies and is the English team lead at Crescent Heights. Her inspiration to be a teacher was Sharlene Smith, now vice principal at Roy Wilson Learning Centre. Smith suggested Bull would be a good fit for teaching.

“I was very lost and didn’t know what I wanted to do, maybe something in the arts or a lawyer,” Bull said.

The division office and parent-teacher council recognize World Teachers’ Day and sometimes students will acknowledge it by wising her a Happy Teacher Day – a different experience from when she was overseas.

“It’s a big deal (over there). They bring in all sorts of things for their teachers and put on mini shows. It’s a totally different culture around celebrations.”

Bull went to Kuwait for two years to teach at an all-girls school after graduating and has kept in contact with many of them, who are now adults. Next, she moved to Kazakhstan for another two years. While in Kuwait she taught English language arts, but in Kazakhstan she taught English as a language. For many students, it was their third or fourth language.

“I think it’s important for teachers to recognize each other’s hard work on this day because we are all in it together and stand for public education and want Alberta’s education to continue to be the top tier in the world,” said Bull. “I love being a teacher, I love having relationships with students. I think that’s the foundation of great teaching, getting to know your kids and supporting them as whole children. I think we have the power to impact change within our community and within the school.

“Working alongside all their teachers to ensure every student feels supported and to make things better for each student that walks into your classroom.”

SAMANTHA JOHNSON, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News