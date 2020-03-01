Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne - Live report

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates his victory at the 2019 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

The peloton has assembled in Kuurne for the second instalment of Belgium's Opening Weekend. Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) triumphed in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad yesterday but Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne offers the chance of a do-over for those who fluffed their lines on Saturday. Once weighted in favour of the sprinters, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne changes in character for 2020, with a more demanding parcours on the agenda. The neutralised start is at 11.40 local time, with the race due to hit kilometre zero at 11.48.

The temperature is in single figures but the sun is shining over Kuurne as the peloton gathers on the start line.

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) was one of many grandees to miss the decisive move yesterday at Omloop: "Yesterday was good but not good enough. I was ready to move along but it was still very far and the guys that jumped away didn't seem like the best guys, at first. I was worried that I would waste too much energy. In the main group we were with three AG2R riders but two of them were dead. In KuurnebI came close to the victory on many occasions but the course suited others more. The modified course is in my favour, with the Kwaremont being much closer to the finish."

There are 11 climbs on the agenda today. The top of Kluisberg is 51.1km from the finish in Kuurne.

1 Volkegemberg 33km

2 Eikenmolen 47.5km

3 Bossenaarstraat 79.2km

4 Mont Saint-Laurent 96.4km

5 La Houppe 111km

6 Kanarieberg 116.3km

7 Kruisberg 123.5km

8 Hotond 125.4km

9 Côte de Trieu 133.3km

10 Oude Kwaremont 143.1km

11 Kluisberg 149.9km

The peloton navigates the neutralised zone in Kuurne, with three non-starters to report: Jonathan Dibben (Lotto Soudal), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Cofidis) and Tom Scully (EF Pro Cycling).

Omloop winner Jasper Stuyven is the peloton today and before the start, he was greeted by his grandmother, who lives in Kuurne.

-201km

The peloton has hit kilometre zero and the 2020 edition of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne is formally underway.

-196km

Alexys Brunel (Groupama-FDJ) and Aksel Nommela (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles) have escaped the peloton and opened a small gap in these opening kilometres.

After that pairing are pegged back, Manuele Boaro (Astana) clips off the front and opens a 20-second lead.

-190km

Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) makes it across to Boaro, but they are swiftly swallowed by the peloton.

An early crash, meanwhile, saw the on-form Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain-McLaren) among the fallers but he has rejoined the peloton. Haussler caught the eye with an assured display yesterday even if he had little to show for his efforts at day's end. "I haven't had these legs since 2009 and 2010. In hindsight I haven't raced very smart," Haussler said at the start in Kuurne.

-185km

It has been a very brisk start to proceedings, and that has made it exceedingly difficult for breakaways to gain any traction. Boaro and Bjerg looked like a decent tandem but they were given very little leeway.

Another Astana man, Laurens De Vreese, tries to forge clear but he, too, is quickly brought back by a speeding peloton.

-181km

It's been a most nervous start to Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. Another crash sees Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo) and Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana) among the fallers.

-178km

A break finally looks like it may be about to take shape. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) goes again, this time in the company of Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team) and Roy Jans (Alpecin-Fenix). Hugo Houle (Astana) and Boris Vallée (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles) set off in pursuit.

Houle and Vallée bring the leading group to five, and this quintet is opening a gap over a peloton that appears content to let them go.

-172km

Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Roy Jans (Alpecin-Fenix), Hugo Houle (Astana) and Boris Vallée (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles) have a minute in hand on the peloton and their advantage is growing.

-169km

The five escapees are approaching the first of the day's 11 bergs, the Volkegemberg, which stretches for 1,000m at an average gradient of 5% and a maximum of 12%.

Situation

Break:

Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Roy Jans (Alpecin-Fenix), Hugo Houle (Astana) and Boris Vallée (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles)

Peloton at 1:40

The escapees are over the Volkegemberg and across the cobbles of Holleweg. The next climb on the agenda is the Eikenmolen. Their lead is, for now, stable at 1:40.

Brecht Decaluwe has an update from Sep Vanmarcke (EF Pro Cycling), who was briefly on the offensive in the company of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) during Omloop. "I knew I wasn't already at my best and I felt that in the Omloop," Vanmarcke said. "Today I will suffer again. But that's not unexpected. The goal is to be at my best next month. During my attack with Wout van Aert, I felt that he was stronger than me."

-163km

The intensity has abated a little more in the peloton and the break's lead has thus stretched out to 2:25.

-156km

Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Roy Jans (Alpecin-Fenix), Hugo Houle (Astana) and Boris Vallée (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles) approach the second climb of the day, the Eikenmolen, with a lead of 3 minutes over the peloton.

Gabriel Cullaigh (Movistar) rode the first Classic of his career yesterday at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the British neo-professional is back in action today in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. Patrick Fletcher caught up with him to discuss his journey from sourcing a £100 Bianchi bike in the classified ads to the WorldTour. Read the full interview here.

It's been a rapid start to proceedings at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, with the break covering 44.3km in the first hour of racing.

-146km

The break had 3 minutes in hand on the Eikenmolen, but there has been an increase in urgency in the peloton over the other side.

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) had to settle for 13th in Omloop yesterday after his teammate Matteo Trentin - 4th at the finish in Ninove - made it across to the decisive move. He will hope for better today. "I think the new course will be harder, and also with the wind like today, it can be a good chance for me, a second chance. I never had good result in Kuurne but hopefully I can change that today. [With Trentin] it wasn't planned who'd attack and who'd sit back - we both tried, and it will be the same today."

-140km

Escapees Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Roy Jans (Alpecin-Fenix), Hugo Houle (Astana) and Boris Vallée (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles) continue to augment their advantage over the peloton. The gap is now at 4:27.

Situation

Break:

Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Roy Jans (Alpecin-Fenix), Hugo Houle (Astana) and Boris Vallée (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles)

Peloton at 5:30

-130km

The lead group is a strong one, with three-time under-23 time trial world champion Mikkel Bjerg among their number, and they are taking full advantage of the latitude granted to them by the peloton. They are through the feed zone with a lead of 6:13 over the bunch.

Jasper Stuyven endured a trying Classics campaign twelve months ago but he laid down a marker for the spring of 2020 by claiming the biggest win of his career yesterday. "I lost too much weight and then I got ill. I panicked that I had to get back too quickly to be ready for the next Classics. That ended terribly," Stuyven said yesterday of his 2019 spring campaign. Brecht Decaluwé has more here.

Jasper Stuyven wins the 2020 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

-122km

Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) was a faller a few kilometres ago, but the Belgian remounted quickly and has made contact with the peloton once again.

-118km

After two hours of racing, the average speed is 42.5kph, and the five leaders - Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Roy Jans (Alpecin-Fenix), Hugo Houle (Astana) and Boris Vallée (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles) - have a lead of 6:28 over the peloton.

Away from Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, UAE Team Emirates has announced that its riders and staff at the UAE Tour will remain in Abu Dhabi for the time being as a precaution following the coronavirus square that forced the cancellation of the race. It has been reported that four teams - Groupama-FDJ, Gazprom, Cofidis and NTT - remain confined to their hotel pending further tests, as well as many media and personnel from the race organisation, but the bulk of the teams have, it seems, managed to leave Abu Dhabi after a spell in quarantine. As yet, no case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at the UAE Tour. Read more here.

-109km

The leaders approach the day's fourth climb, Mont Saint-Laurent, still armed with a buffer of 6:30 over the peloton, where no one team has taken up the reins of pursuit.

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) is aboard a prototype Lapierre Aircode Disc today. Josh Croxton has more here.

New Lapierre Aircode Disc

-104km

The break hits Mont Saint-Laurent with a lead of 6:40 over the peloton.

Gianni Moscon (Ineos) was among the riders distanced by the peloton on the Mont Saint-Laurent but the Italian was dealing with a mechanical problem at the time. He has since rejoined the bunch.

-98km

The five leaders, meanwhile, are past the midpoint of the race. Their lead has been cut slightly to 5:54 as they pedal towards the day's fifth climb, La Houppe.

Situation

Break:

Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Roy Jans (Alpecin-Fenix), Hugo Houle (Astana) and Boris Vallée (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles)

Peloton at 5:36

-89km

The break is over La Houppe, which is the start of the toughest part of the parcours. The climbs come thick and fast over the next 40km or so.

5 La Houppe 111km

6 Kanarieberg 116.3km

7 Kruisberg 123.5km

8 Hotond 125.4km

9 Côte de Trieu 133.3km

10 Oude Kwaremont 143.1km

11 Kluisberg 149.9km

A number of riders are losing contact with the peloton as the intensity ratchets up a notch or three on La Houppe.

-83km

The break is over the Kanarieberg, still with 5:22 in hand on the peloton.

The bunch is now tackling the Kanarieberg. Stefan Kung and Jasper Stuyven are among those well placed near the front, but there is no particular urgency apparent just yet.

-80km

50 miles to go for the five leaders, who are collaborating well and maintaining a lead of 5:30 as they approach the Kruisberg.

Roy Jans leads the escapees onto the Kruisberg, which is followed almost immediately by the Hotond. The Tour of Flanders roadbook usually treats this as one climb, and Niki Terpstra launched his winning move in 2018 on the tough two-part ascent.

-77km

Break:

Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Roy Jans (Alpecin-Fenix), Hugo Houle (Astana) and Boris Vallée (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles)

Peloton at 5:50

The peloton is currently on the Kruisberg before swinging onto the very false flat that precedes the Hotond. It's notable that no team has yet taken up the reins of pursuit in earnest at the front.

And at that, Gianni Moscon (Ineos) injects a bit of urgency ahead of the Hotond to stretch things out.

Junior world champion Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) is still in contact with the main peloton as they tackle the Hotond. Some of the big contenders are beginning to show themselves near the front but the touchpaper has not yet been lit and the gap stands at 5:40.

-72km

Only three climbs remain on the agenda. Next up is the Côte du Trieu in 5km or so, before the race tackles the Oude Kwaremont with 58km to go. The Kluisberg follows shortly afterwards.

-70km

Bjerg, Houle and the break hit the Cote de Trieu (1260m with a maximum gradient of 13%) with a buffer of 5:19 on the peloton.

There's a distinct increase in urgency in the main peloton on the approach to the Cote de Trieu, with delegations from EF, Deceuninck-QuickStep and Sunweb among those vying for position ahead of the climb.

Kasper Asgreen and Yves Lampaert are well placed for Deceuninck-QuickStep near the front.

-68km

A mechanical issue for Mikkel Bjerg, who has to pause and take a new rear wheel from the neutral service. It's not a quick change at all, and the Dane will have some ground to make up on his breakaway companions, who are 5 minutes clear of the peloton.

A crash in the middle of the peloton sees a lot of riders held up on the Trieu, but the pace is still not especially high so those who avoided injury or mechanical mishap should succeed in chasing back on.

An acceleration from Israel Start-Up Nation over the top of the Trieu strings out the peloton and some splits are forming. Kasper Asgreen takes over for Deceuninck-QuickStep and the race is finally sparking into life...

-63km

Large gaps have formed in the peloton as riders who have been caught out frantically try to get back into contention. The gap to the four leaders - Bjerg hasn't caught back up - is down to 4:38.

Situation

Break:

Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Roy Jans (Alpecin-Fenix), Hugo Houle (Astana) and Boris Vallée (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles)

Chaser:

Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates)

Peloton at 4:22

The peloton has been split into at least three sizeable groups, with riders scattered in ones and twos between them. The gaps aren't irretrievable, mind, but the pace is high on the approach to the Kwaremont, where we can surely expect the big contenders to show their hands.

-61km

Kasper Asgreen is putting in a long, long turn on the front. Lampaert, Luke Rowe, Greg Van Avermaet and John Degenkolb are among the riders in the front portion of the peloton.

Our leaders Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Roy Jans (Alpecin-Fenix), Hugo Houle (Astana) and Boris Vallée (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles) hit the Oude Kwaremont with a lead of 4:30 over the peloton.

Deceuninck-QuickStep are leading a reduced peloton of 50 or so riders into the base of the Kwaremont, 4:17 down on the break. A second portion of the peloton isn't far behind them.

Bjerg is swallowed by the peloton at the foot of the Kwaremont. Four riders remain in front.

The second part of the peloton has made the junction to the first, and there's still a bunch of 100 or more riders together as they hit the Oude Kwaremont, 4:22 down on the break.

Jens Keukeleire (EF Pro Cycling) leads on the first cobbles of the Kwaremont and ups the pace. Degenkolb, Van Avermaet and Zdenek Stybar are all placed near the front.

Keukeleire stretches things out on the Kwaremont, but no rupture in the peloton as yet, at least among the favourites.

Matteo Trentin hits the front on the Kwaremont and his effort strings things out further. 20 or so riders on his wheel seem to be opening a gap over the rest of the bunch.

This is a big effort from Trentin, who was in the winning move yesterday, and he leads a group of 20 or so riders over the top of the Kwaremont, 3:45 down on the break.

Asgreen, Benoot, Degenkolb, Keukeleire, Vanmarcke, Kung, Van Avermaet and Trentin are among the 20 riders that forged clear of the peloton over the top of the Kwaremont, but more riders are scrambling to get back in contact.

-55km

Oliver Naesen, Sylvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) and Belgian champion Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) are also in this 20-strong group, 3:40 down on the break. World champion Mads Pedersen and defending champion Bob Jungels missed the split and are part of a group trying to bridge back up.

Word reaching us that Gianni Moscon has been disqualified from the race. It seems it may have been for aggressive behaviour, namely throwing away the bike of a fellow rider after he went down in the crash on the Trieu...

We await confirmation of the precise reasons for Moscon's disqualification, but this looks like another addition to the long, long rap sheet of the Luis Suarez of professional cycling.

-52km

Back in the race, the four leaders have 3:40 in hand on the reduced peloton as they approach the final ascent of the Kluisberg.

Heinrich Haussler is on the front of that reduced peloton on behalf of Sonny Colbrelli, but there is another, larger group about to catch them on the Kluisberg.

Moscon werpt boos andermans fiets in de beek na deze valpartij. De gevolgen zijn zwaar: diskwalificatie pic.twitter.com/QHb3L94RHkMarch 1, 2020

Sporza has video footage of Moscon's latest winning behaviour here.

-50km

Break:

Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Roy Jans (Alpecin-Fenix), Hugo Houle (Astana) and Boris Vallée (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles)

Peloton at 3:15

The peloton had expanded over the Kruisberg but it has been reduced significantly once again after Luke Rowe and others accelerated in the company of Keukeleire.

This elite chase group features Van Avermaet, Rowe, Keukeleire, Kung, Alexander Kristoff, Tim Merlier, Zdenek Stybar, Jasper Stuyven and Tiesj Benoot. There are 20 or so riders in that group, 2:30 down on the four leaders.

-44km

Break:

Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Roy Jans (Alpecin-Fenix), Hugo Houle (Astana) and Boris Vallée (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles)

Peloton 1 (including Van Avermaet, Stybar and Stuyven) at 2:20



Peloton 2 at 2:45



There are no more climbs left on the route, and the four escapees are still collaborating smoothly. This is plenty of firepower in the second group on the road, however, but it remains to be seen if all those big names will be willing to work together all the way to the finishing circuit in Kuurne.

Patrick Fletcher has a news item on Moscon's disqualification here. There will, undoubtedly, be further updates to follow.

Tiesj Benoot takes a long turn on the front of the chasing group. It appears his teammate Cees Bol is on board. Alexander Kristoff comes through and takes a turn with his own sprint chances in mind.

-41km

The break's lead is down to 1:51 over this elite chasing group and 2:23 over the rest of the peloton, where Israel Start-Up Nation are setting the pace.

-40km

Hugo Houle (Astana) has been hugely impressive in the break and he takes another long turn on the front. Behind, Tiesj Benoot sets the tempo before Degenkolb comes through. 1:36 the gap.

Deceuninck-QuickStep have Zdenek Stybar in the chasing group but they have Fabio Jakobsen in the third group on the road, and they look to be placing their trust in their sprinter. Asgreen, Jungels and Lampaert are now setting the pace in the third group, which is 2 minutes down on the break and 30 seconds behind Van Avermaet, Stybar, Stuyven et al.

-37km

Break:

Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Roy Jans (Alpecin-Fenix), Hugo Houle (Astana) and Boris Vallée (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles)

Peloton 1 (including Van Avermaet, Stybar, Degenkolb and Kristoff) at 1:25

Peloton 2 (led by Deceuninck-QuickStep) at 1:50

Bob Jungels produced a long solo effort to claim victory in Kuurne a year ago. The Luxembourg champion is now laying the pace at the head of the third group on the road on behalf of Fabio Jakobsen.

-35km

The two chasing groups look to be on the verge of merging, and this might doom the four escapees, who have just 50 seconds in hand on their pursuers as they hit the cobbles at Beerbosstraat.

Stuyven accelerates from the newly-expanded peloton on the Beerbosstraat and only Van Avermaet and Stybar can immediately follow...

More riders, including Jakobsen, Degenkolb and Rowe have come across, and that's enough to convince Stybar to commit to the pace-making.

-33km

Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Roy Jans (Alpecin-Fenix), Hugo Houle (Astana) and Boris Vallée (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles) have a lead of 30 seconds over the Stybar-led chasing group, though a lined-out peloton looks set to catch back up to Stybar, Van Avermaet et al.

The peloton is almost back together, but Stybar and Van Avermaet are among those still forcing the pace on the front in a bid to force further splits.

-31km

The break's lead has been slashed dramatically since Stuyven kick-started the accelerations in the peloton on that last stretch of cobbles, and the leading quartet are now only 10 seconds ahead of the lined-out bunch.

Kasper Asgreen has managed to solo across that 10-second gap to the breakaway and he immediately takes a turn on the front. Only Roy Jans and Boris Vallee can hold the Dane's wheel.

-29km

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) Roy Jans (Alpecin-Fenix) and Boris Vallée (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles) are in front with a small lead over a very reduced chasing group, with a larger peloton strung out just behind them. In theory, this race should come back together for a bunch sprint, but the flurry of accelerations in the last hour of racing could take their toll. Riders are struggling to close what might ordinarily be manageable gaps in this lined-out race.

-27km

Asgreen is fully committed to his effort on the front and that allows Deceuninck-QuickStep to recuse themselves from the chase effort behind. Asgreen et al have 11 seconds in hand on the bunch.

-26km

Asgreen, Jans and Vallee are stretching out their lead over a peloton that appears to have regrouped after that litany of accelerations. They have 19 seconds over lone pursuer Julien Vermote (Cofidis) and 30 seconds on the peloton.

Deceuninck-QuickStep are placed near the head of the bunch but not chasing as they have Asgreen in front. Will another team take up the reins? Their deficit has yawned out to 38 seconds...

-24km

Break:

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) Roy Jans (Alpecin-Fenix) and Boris Vallée (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles)

Chaser at 0:23:

Julien Vermote (Cofidis)

Peloton at 0:44

Asgreen is doing the lion's share of the pace-making in this front group, though he is getting some turns from Jans and Vallée. The Dane's effort have seen the break stretch their buffer to 26 seconds over Vermote and 43 over a peloton that is being led by Ineos and Sunweb.

-21km

Sunweb are riding on behalf of Cees Bol, a stage winner at the Volta ao Algarve. They are almost upon Vermote, but they have some ground to make up on Asgreen et al, who are 40 seconds ahead.

-20km

Asgreen et al will cross the finish line for the first time with 15km to go. Their lead has been reduced slightly to 31 seconds.

Sunweb, Lotto Soudal and Ineos are working on the front of the bunch on behalf of Cees Bol, John Degenkolb and Ben Swift on this run-in. 30 seconds the gap.

Fabio Jakobsen has plenty of Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates for company in this peloton, should their teammate Asgreen and his breakaway companions be pegged back.

-18km

Break:

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) Roy Jans (Alpecin-Fenix) and Boris Vallée (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles)

Peloton at 0:30

Asgreen piles on the pressure and Roy Jans loses contact with the break. Vallee is struggling to hold Asgreen's wheel.

-16km

Asgreen and Vallée have 26 seconds in hand as they take their first look at the final kilometre of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. They have one lap of the 15km finishing circuit to go after this.

-15km

Asgreen leads Vallée to the bell with a buffer of 34 seconds over the Lotto Soudal-led peloton.

Tiesj Benoot (Sunweb) and Luke Rowe (Ineos) are very prominent in leading the peloton. Up front, Asgreen is doing just about all of the work as a tired Vallée seems content to come along for the ride.

-14km

Sunweb, Ineos and Lotto Soudal occupy the front positions of the peloton, 28 seconds down on the leaders. Out in front, Asgreen tries to encourage a flagging Vallée to take a turn. The Belgian briefly hits the front then resumes his previous position on Asgreen's rear wheel.

-12km

Break:

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Boris Vallée (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles)

Peloton at 0:22

Asgreen has produced a remarkable display here, but his and Vallee's advantage is gradually beginning to dwindle. It has just slipped below 20 seconds.

Asgreen shakes his head in frustration at Vallée's reluctance to take a turn. It's worth noting, mind, that Vallée has already been off the front for over 100 miles.

-10km

Asgreen and Vallée have just 15 seconds as they enter the final 10km. Sprinters in the chasing peloton include Fabio Jakobsen, Alexander Kristoff, Phil Bauhaus, Ben Swift, John Degenkolb, Matteo Trentin and Cees Bol.

-9.5km

Asgreen finally rids himself of Vallée by accelerating shortly after the 10km to go banner.

-8km

Asgreen is alone at the head of the race, and he has stretched his lead over the peloton out to 19 seconds.

Vallée is caught by a 60-strong peloton that is still being led by Sunweb, Ineos and Lotto Soudal. They trail Asgreen by 20 seconds.

-7km

Asgreen sits with his wrists resting on the tops of his handlebars, as though clutching invisible Spinaci bars. 19 seconds the gap.

-6km

Asgreen's lead is holding firm at 18 seconds. He buries his hands in the drops and tries to keep his gear turning over, but he looks as though he is starting to flag.

Sunweb set are setting the pace in the peloton but a delegation from Groupama-FDJ is moving up.

-5km

Asgreen still holds a lead of 15 seconds as he enters the last 5km.

-4km

Asgreen's lead is dwindling but Deceuninck-QuickStep have another viable option in this chasing peloton in the form of Fabio Jakobsen.

Asgreen draws upon his final reserves of energy. He is still holding a lead of 9 seconds as he approaches the final 3km.

-3km

Asgreen grits his teeth and maintains his buffer of 9 seconds.

-2km

Groupama-FDJ, CCC and AG2R all have riders in front, but Asgreen's lead has nudged out to 13 seconds once again...