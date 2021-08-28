Kurt Zouma: West Ham sign £29.8m Chelsea FC defender

(AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Kurt Zouma from Chelsea.

Zouma has signed a contract until 2025 with the option of two more years, and joins the Hammers in a £29.8million transfer deal which boosts David Moyes’ defensive options.

The deal had been delayed due after an issue with the centre-back’s knee was identified during the final stages of his medical.

Zouma ruptured his cruciate ligament in 2016 but has not suffered any serious knee issues since and has featured consistently in recent seasons.

Having returned to France for personal reasons earlier this week, Zouma began his medical in Paris on Thursday with checks continuing late into the night - though there remained optimism on all sides that a the deal would go through.

West Ham, who received the results back in London on Friday lunchtime, sent a member of staff to the French capital to help with proceedings.

The 26-year-old had agreed personal terms with the Hammers after a compromise was found following initial wage demands of £125,000-a-week.

Zouma said of his move: “I just felt like he (Moyes) really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that’s started the season very, very well.

“With the great season that West Ham had last year, that gave the team a lot of confidence to improve this year - and I want to help the team do that.”

Moyes said: “(Zouma) is a player we have tracked for some time, and we have taken great care and diligence to make the transfer happen. He was always our first choice and I’m very happy that he’s now our player.”

Zouma has been included in the France squad for their games over the forthcoming international break so he will likely join up with his new team-mates ahead of their game against Southampton on September 11.

