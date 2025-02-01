Kurt Warner explains how Caleb Williams should benefit from Ben Johnson

One of the biggest storylines for the Chicago Bears heading into the 2025 season is the dynamic between new head coach Ben Johnson and second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

When he was introduced as the team's coach last week, Johnson made it no secret that Williams was a big reason for him choosing the Chicago job, and now he'll be tasked with the development of Williams looking to make him the long-term franchise quarterback.

The relationship between Johnson and Williams will be imperative to any long-term team success in Chicago, and one former Hall of Fame quarterback is intrigued to see how they will grow together. Appearing on 670 The Score, former Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP Kurt Warner spoke about Johnson's arrival in Chicago and how he's fascinated to see how the head coach and quarterback will grow.

Drawing comparisons from his time in Green Bay that did not work out for him in their system, and then finding Mike Martz with the then St. Louis Rams, Warner believes Williams getting Johnson as his head coach will have similar benefits.

"It's sitting down with Caleb and going, 'How do you see the game? What makes sense to you? What did you struggle with last year?'" Warner said. "Because they probably had similar plays in Detroit that they ran in Chicago but Caleb may have struggled with them. Getting an understanding of how they each see the game and them being able to try and mesh that vision point together is to me the most important thing."

Even with Johnson's success in Detroit with a different style of quarterback in Jared Goff in comparison to Williams, Warner said it's crucial that both the quarterback and head coach share the same vision. Bringing their visions together and understanding what one another needs to be successful in the offense could unlock plenty of success for the Bears with the head coach-quarterback duo of Johnson and Williams.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Kurt Warner on how Caleb Williams should benefit from Ben Johnson