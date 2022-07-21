Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Russell Join Live-Action MonsterVerse Series on Apple+

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 11: Actors Wyatt Russell (L) and Kurt Russell attend the "Everybody Wants Some" after party during the 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival on March 11, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SXSW)

Neilson Barnard/Getty

It's a family affair for Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, and the MonsterVerse!

The father-son duo has been cast in a new AppleTV+ series inside the same cinematic universe that Godzilla and Titans occupy, according to Deadline.

The Wrap reports that although the Russells' roles have not yet been revealed, the plot for the show involves a family connection. The series "will follow one family's discovery of a legacy that links them to the Monarch."

RELATED: Wyatt Russell Says Becoming Father to Son Buddy Rewired His Brain: 'Now It's About Him'

The series follows the universe that includes 2014's Godzilla film, 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, along with the anime series Skull Island, per Deadline.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair will join Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski in the upcoming series.

Representatives for Kurt, 71, and Wyatt did not immediately respond to PEOPLE.

RELATED: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Sweetest Moments With Their Grandchildren

The MonsterVerse project marks Kurt's first return to live-action television since appearing in an episode of the original Hawaii Five-0 in 1977.

Wyatt, 36, currently stars in Under the Banner of Heaven opposite Andrew Garfield. He also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021, having starred in the TV mini-series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as John Walker/Captain America.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live in March last year, the actor chatted about his MCU role and his knowledge of superheroes (or lack thereof) before joining the Disney+ series.

When asked by Kimmel if he had to pretend to know more about Marvel than he led on to obtain the part, Wyatt revealed, "I did a little."

"They showed me a picture of the guy [I would be playing] and I was like 'Oh, all right!' ... And then they start running me through the stuff ... and then finally, about 15 minutes into the explanation of like why I am who I am, I had to ... go, 'I'm really sorry, I don't know any of this stuff," he explained, adding, "I think you have to start from the beginning.' "