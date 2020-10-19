Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are here to save the holidays in The Christmas Chronicles 2 trailer

Christmas is doomed!!

Well, hopefully not...On Monday, Netflix dropped the trailer for Christmas Chronicles 2, the Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn-starring sequel to 2018's The Christmas Chronicles. The real life couple reprise their roles as Santa and Mrs. Claus in their second festive adventure — and this time they have to save Christmas from permanent extinction.

Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter), the upcoming movie also sees Darby Camp (Big Little Lies), return as Kate. This time around, she is vacationing with her family —including new her mom's new boyfriend (Tyrese Gibson) and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno) — when she and Jack unexpectedly find themselves transported to the North Pole. Sadly, their impromptu trip isn't just for an extra dose of holiday spirit, as it soon transpires a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel (Deadpool 2's Julian Dennison) is out to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good. Here's hoping with the help of Kate and Jack (and some Christmas cookies), Santa and Mrs. Claus can save the holiday.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 will debut on Netflix Nov. 25. Watch the new trailer above.

Related content: