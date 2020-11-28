Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn celebrate 'Christmas Chronicles 2' and a new grandbaby with a 'great' due date

This holiday season is full of giving and receiving for Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

The iconic Hollywood couple dole out the yuletide cheer as Santa and Mrs. Claus in the family-friendly Netflix sequel “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two” (streaming Wednesday), the first movie they’ve starred in together since 1987’s “Overboard.” But for these Hollywood legends, there’s also a bundle of joy on the way. Russell reports that their seventh grandchild, the first baby for son Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner, has a “fabulous” due date: Dec. 25.

“We're looking for a really great Christmas present this year,” says Russell, with Hawn adding that it’s “pretty awesome.” (Son Oliver Hudson and daughter Kate Hudson have three children each.)

Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) and Mrs. Claus (Goldie Hawn) team up with some youngsters to save Christmas in the Netflix sequel "The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two."

Directed by Chris Columbus (“Home Alone”), the sequel to 2018's "Chronicles" returns Russell as an action-oriented Santa – whose origin is revealed in the new film – and Darby Camp as a young "true believer" Kate Pierce. Now a teenager, Kate is in Cancun, Mexico, on a holiday getaway when she's spirited away to the North Pole and helps the Clauses when a very naughty former elf (Julian Dennison) threatens to destroy Christmas.

One of the film's important themes is belief “because believing is important and believing just by itself makes you happier and healthier,” says Hawn, who introduces a magical version of Mrs. Claus. “Sometimes it applies to Santa and sometimes it applies to life. And I think that it's kind of a beautiful thing.”

Russell, 69, and Hawn, 76, chat with USA TODAY about being the Clauses, working together again and Santa’s new musical partner:

Question: There was a quick Mrs. Claus cameo in the last scene of the first film. Was a sequel with the two of you already in the works then?

Kurt Russell: No, there was no sequel in mind at that time. It really came out of ad-libs and things that began to point toward a visualization for the audience, kind of a la "Columbo." You began to imagine Columbo's wife. (The TV detective's spouse was never seen but often mentioned on the show.)

Goldie Hawn: I mean, Columbo is so long ago. People don't have any idea who that is. (Laughs) It was really fun to do. No idea that there'd be a sequel then. But lo and behold, they were stuck with me. I was established.

Russell: (Laughs) Stuck with Goldie Hawn. Shucks.

Kurt Russell gives Goldie Hawn a smooch at Netflix's "The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two" drive-in event in Los Angeles.

Q: It's been a while since you guys have done a full movie together. Obviously, you're living with each other every day, but from an acting standpoint, what was that like?

Hawn: I loved it. I like Kurt when he's working, a lot. He's generous, he's good-natured, really talented and inventive and creative. It's just a joy, really, to work with him. So for me, I was brought back to what that was because life isn't like movies. Life is washing dishes and taking care of stuff – "Oh, my God, the air conditioner is broken!" – and taking care of the kids, but working together is different. It was just really a little bit of a honeymoon, actually.

Russell: The really fun parts about it are you're driving to work together most of the time in the morning. You're bringing it home at night. When you go out and have a drink afterward before supper, you still kind of talk about the day a little bit. It's very rare for us, obviously. Sometimes even we'd run lines for a few minutes because we've got the day coming up. That's something we never get to do. I miss that part of our life.

Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) jammed with a prison soul band in 2018's "The Christmas Chronicles" but gets a new duet partner in the sequel.

Q: Kurt, Santa got a jailhouse rock sequence in the first film, and in the sequel, you have a Christmas duet with Darlene Love. How does this rank among your cinematic musical performance?

Russell: I'm sure for her, it ranks a lot lower than it ranks for me. (Laughs) I feel like we've created a Frankenstein. We did an original song. That's terrifying for me. Well, thank God for Darlene. I could always sort of look over there and see the real thing. She was fabulous. That was a really fun four days. I love that people have such a good time with it. It scares me for anything in the future, though.

Q: Goldie, were you there for that scene or do you hear enough of Kurt's singing around the house?

Hawn: I'm more of the singer around the house, by the way. He finished out the movie doing that and I was already gone. But I did hear a lot about the anticipation of that particular event. He was getting prepared for it, but it turned out to be pretty fabulous. You did a great job. You surprised me.

Russell: Hey, Santa is just having fun. There's a lot of different ways to just try to get away with having a good time.

Q: With the holidays coming up, how is the family handling the pandemic?

Hawn: I'm looking at the bright side. It's been very hard on a lot of people. And in looking at the silver lining of all this, we have each other and that's really important.

Russell: You go on car rides. And in my case, I got an RV. I'm all in on the RV. We had a ball with it. Oliver got a trailer, Wyatt and Meredith have a van. There's golf (and) hiking. I love taking Sunday drives. We're fortunate in that we have a wonderful place in Colorado that we can spend time at.

Hawn: We all live together, blocks from each other. So we're really close. I rode my bike over to Kate's the other day. We're just blessed, but it's not just blessed. This was a design. We want to be together. That's the good news and no one lives out of state, not yet. We're in good shape there, for sure.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christmas Chronicles 2: Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell await new grandchild